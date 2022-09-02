MURRAY — Defending Kentucky Class 2A State Sectional 1 boys soccer champion Calloway County had a familiar opponent for Thursday’s first-round match.
It was Webster County and bringing even more familiarity to the situation was the fact that the match was at the place the two squads had met for the title a year ago, the Jim Nix Soccer Complex. That seemed to suit the Lakers just fine as they repeated their dominance over the Trojans with an easy 7-1 win to advance to Saturday’s championship match.
