MURRAY — Kady Arant said she took the Calloway County head volleyball coaching job this summer because the team needed someone in that spot in order to give a talented group of players a chance to play the game they love.
It also had to do with making moments like what happened Saturday possible. This team is going to play in a state tournament, something about which Arant knows very well, having led Calloway’s softball team to a pair of appearances in the commonwealth’s Class 2A version.
Saturday’s wins over Webster County and Union County at Jeffrey Gymnasium now gives that same chance to the volleyball Lady Lakers and Arant is anxious to help acclimate this team to the state tourney environment. Still, her main thoughts after Saturday surrounded how this made her players feel.
It’s incredible,” Arant said. Calloway (now 5-6 on the season) defeated Webster (3-6), the team that ended Calloway’s stay in the sectional last year, in straight sets by scores of 25-11, 25-20, 25-14 before defeating Union (now 4-5), in four sets by scores of 25-14, 23-25, 25-16, 25-9.
“You always feel good when you’re able to get one back at the team that beat you before (at Jeffrey, no less) and we had scrimmaged (Webster) in the preseason and beat them. This shows that was no fluke. The biggest thing about the Union game is we had to play that after a long wait. We beat Webster in the morning, then had to wait and wait for Union to play (Paducah) Tilghman, so that finally got played.
“You tend to get kind of nervous when you’re sitting around and having to wait for that other game, but the girls were ready.
“I don’t think this school has ever been to a state tournament of any kind in volleyball, so this is a big success.”
In the win over Union, Lydia Bell had six kills and eight service aces, while Lillie Thorn had eight kills and six aces. Gracie Friedrich and Carson McReynolds each had four kills.
Against Webster, the individual numbers for the Lady Lakers were particularly strong.
Thorn and Bell each had 17 kills, while Friedrich had 11. McReynolds also had six blocks at the net, while Friedrich had four. Bell, whose serve has become a force this season, once again was strong in this area with seven aces, while McReynolds and Friedrich each contributed three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.