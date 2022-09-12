MURRAY — Kady Arant said she took the Calloway County head volleyball coaching job this summer because the team needed someone in that spot in order to give a talented group of players a chance to play the game they love.

It also had to do with making moments like what happened Saturday possible. This team is going to play in a state tournament, something about which  Arant knows very well, having led Calloway’s softball team to a pair of appearances in the commonwealth’s Class 2A version.

