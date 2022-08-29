TRIGG COUNTY — Was what transpired Saturday the way Javen Campbell wanted to defend her Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 golf title?
Of course not. A round of many birdies, few bogeys and a score near par was what she or any golfer, for that matter, would desire. That did not happen.
However, the 90 she carded at the tough Boots Randolph Golf Course at Lake Barkley State Resort Park not only was enough to defend that championship, it was hard earned as she emerged the top player in this event once again.
“We had different conditions. It was wet when we started out this morning. Then things got dry and the greens kind of sped up. Suddenly, it became a very tricky course,” said the Lady Laker junior, who now makes a second straight trip to the Kentucky State 2A Tournament later this season in Owensboro. “I was hoping to knock some strokes down today, compared to last year (when she fired a 91 at Providence), but I still have next year. I can do even better.”
For Calloway Head Coach Abby Montgomery, Campbell’s score was of no concern. It was the championship and automatic bid to Owensboro that mattered.
“Oh my gosh! I’m so proud of her,” Montgomery said. “She did (want a lower score) but she survived. It warmed up a lot through this morning and it happened really quickly.”
Campbell was one of only two players to score under 100. As for teammates, they almost found themselves hoisting a 2A team trophy, but Union County was able to put together four scores that were a combined 17 strokes better. Sisters Brie and Bailee Lucas scored 106 and 109, respectively, while Kaylee Tharp ended with a 132.
On the boys’ side, Calloway had strong starts to the afternoon session from main weapons Aidan Poston and Micah Koenecke, but the heat and the Randolph course took their toll down the stretch. Poston ended with an 84, while Koenecke had a 90. Meanwhile, John Morgan Knight, who joined the team only a few weeks ago, managed a respectable 88 in his first major event.
Host Trigg County took the boys title with a team score of 310, while Paducah Tilghman struggled to a 341. Calloway was third with a 362.
