Campbell out of sand

Calloway County's Javen Campbell escapes the sand Saturday at the 16th hole during the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Golf Tournament at the Boots Randolph Golf Course at Lake Barkley State Resort Park in Trigg County.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

TRIGG COUNTY — Was what transpired Saturday the way Javen Campbell wanted to defend her Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 golf title?

Of course not. A round of many birdies, few bogeys and a score near par was what she or any golfer, for that matter, would desire. That did not happen.