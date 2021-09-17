MURRAY — There are many coaches who would look at something like the Kentucky Class 2A Soccer Tournament and think that, while it is neat, it is not the most important part of a season.
It has nothing to do with the district or region or anything that would come past those areas. However, after watching her team battle COVID-19 for much of the season and enduing numerous ups and downs on the field, Calloway County Head Girls Coach Savana Thielen was not taking the role of an all-business sideline leader after her team’s 9-0 demolition of Hart County in the 2A Super Sectional at the Jim Nix Soccer Complex.
No, she not only wanted them to celebrate. She was in the middle of their post-match celebration at midfield.
“It’s huge,” Thielen said, “We’re in a good spot. It’s a huge opportunity for us as coaches to be able to coach these girls and it’s a huge opportunity for these girls to go to a state tournament. I told them before game, ‘Look! It’s a huge deal! Don’t take this for granted. We’ve been through a lot this season and you should be pumped that we’re here!”
The Lady Lakers (8-7) quickly showed that they were ready for the challenge, scoring two goals in the first four minutes. The first came from senior forward Rylee McCallon,who was a problem for the Lady Raiders (9-4) all evening with getting behind its defense and threatening their keeper. She would end with a hat trick, having also scored the third and sixth goals, one on an assist from Addi Schumacher, the other on a feed from Josey McManus.
McManus had a huge night herself with three assists, Her first came on the Lady Lakers’ second goal as she found Harlee Davis for an easy shot into the net. Rylie Lencki would score the fourth goal a little past the halfway point of the first half and Davis would end the half with her second goal on a feed from Bailey Provine.
“We wanted to set the tone with a whole lot of speed and a lot of pressure in the first five minutes and that’s been our goal all season,” Thielen said, remarking how her team put Murray High under pressure in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to the Lady Tigers by creating a shot opportunity, It did not result in a score but it sent a message that the Lady Lakers would not be as easy to defeat as they had been in a 6-0 loss earlier in the season.
Thielen said the fact that her team ended that match by scoring its first goal of the season against Murray High gave her team some added confidence for Thursday.
“So we were able to do that the other night and we came out and were successful with it today,” she said.
The Lady Lakers kept the pressure coming in the second half as McCallon scored her third goal, followed by Schumacher’s 18-yard rocket from the left side. Then Schumacher recorded her second assist of the night, finding defender Avery Poston for a goal. Provine would end the onslaught with a goal off a Davis assist on a night Calloway received many contributions from multiple sources.
And now, it is on to Owensboro for the Final Four that starts Saturday, With a win on Saturday (the opponent was unknown as of presstime Thursday evening), the Lady Lakers would play for a title on Sunday, which would be Calloway’s second 2A championship of 2021.
Back in the spring, the Calloway softball team won a 2A title, also in Owensboro.
“We can do it too, and that’s what I’ve been telling the girls, and if they believe in themselves and play with passion and purpose, they can do it too,” Thielen said. n
