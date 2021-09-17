MURRAY — Every now and then, in sports, there are contests where the statistics do not match the result.
Thursday’s Kentucky Class 2A State Boys Soccer Super Sectional between host Calloway County and Franklin-Simpson was such an example. In a match where the Lakers outshot Franklin-Simpson by a whopping 16-2 margin, the scoreboard did not reflect that dominance. They missed chance after chance to add to a 1-0 lead, then found themselves having to win a shootout after the Wildcats found a way to tie the match in its final 20 seconds of regulation.
That was when Franklin-Simpson keeper Connor Vincent sealed the unlikeliest of victories by blocking four of the Lakers’ five attempts in the shootout as the Wildcats left a deflated Jim Nix Soccer Complex a 2-1 winner and with a berth in this weekend’s 2A Final Four in Owensboro.
“It’s like I tell them, you have to finish your chances, but this came down to us not finishing the job,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team saw not only a state tourney chance be dashed, it also saw the end of an eight-match winning streak. “The worst about it to me, though, is it’s an extra game that we lose and being able to be together as a team (at a state tourney). We’re going to be missing out on that valuable time.
“But, truth be told, we looked like a team that had played five games since last Thursday. We had two tough district games on Monday and Tuesday, plus we were missing a couple of key players.”
One of those players was its main offensive weapon, junior forward Kristian Agesen-Pagh, who had both goals in Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 win at Murray High. Agesen-Pagh played that match with an injured knee that began bothering him Wednesday. His status is unknown as he is waiting to have an MRI performed.
And maybe the Lakers did miss his finishing ability around the net. Still, as the shots on goal indicate, Calloway (10-3) was creating many good scoring opportunities throughout the match.
And the Lakers seemed to have control because they did manage to score late in the first half on a Hunter Prince PK after he was fouled in the Wildcats’ box. However, starting with about 20 minutes left in regulation, Franklin-Simpson (12-3) started to create more and more chances of its own, after seemingly being punchless.
Then, with time running out, defender Gabe Jones began a drive from his own end, gained speed as he kept the ball against the Laker defense and found room to the left side. That allowed him to send a shot into the right side of the net to, improbably, tie the match at 1-1.
“We outshot them 16-2 and their second shot came with 20 seconds left in the game,” said Pierce, who did not have an idea of how much time was left. “Eventually, the referee came over and said, ‘Just letting you know, you had 20 seconds left.’”
From there, the ending seemed inevitable. Vincent, who at 6-4, had saved all 16 shots he had faced in regulation, sans the PK, proved too much, stuffing shots from Bo Stom, Prince, Garrett McGrew and Ethan Carson. He also had his hand on Jude Bazzell’s shot, but was not able to prevent it from reaching the net.
Calloway keeper Jacob Akin was superb in his own right, stuffing two Franklin-Simpson attempts. However, Griff Banton and Logan Garner were successful and that was all that was needed for the win.
After the loss, Pierce reminded his team that there is still a lot of the season left.
“We need to remember how this feels and be fortunate that we have games left,” he said. “It’s better that this happens now than in the district tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.