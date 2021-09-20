OWENSBORO — One look at the draw for newly-crowed Sectional 1 champion Calloway County probably should have foretold what was to come.
Like so many western Kentucky teams seem to have happen, the Lady Lakers, for their appearance in the inaugural Kentucky Class 2A State Girls Soccer Tournament, had drawn one of the favorites — undefeated Nelson County.
And the expected did follow, as the Lady Cardinals used a quick-strike offense to build a quick lead and cruise into Sunday’s title match with a 5-0 win. However, for Lady Lakers Head Coach Savana Thielen, there was solace in two forms. First, they did not quit, even managing to put the Lady Cards (13-0) on their defensive heels the final five minutes, even though they were not able to score.
The other was probably more important — the chance to be together at an event in which they earned the chance to compete.
“It’s still been a good weekend,” Thielen said. “This has still been huge. We got a police escort out of town (Saturday morning), which was great.
“In our last break (before the final 20 minutes of the match), you could tell that we probably weren’t going to be able to win, but I still told them, ‘Look, I want you to have fun,’ and I know it’s hard to have fun when you’re getting beat like we were, but this is something to remember. This was very, very good for our girls to experience, plus we were able to take a trip together and stay in a hotel and go out and have dinner together.
“These were things we couldn’t do last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was canceling such events.”
Thielen said she was surprised with one thing from Nelson — its lack of sophistication.
She said the main plan for the Lady Cardinals was to send its forwards long and use their speed to take lengthy passes from their midfielders, even defenders, and score off those opportunities. It happened three times in the first half and she said her team was spending much of the day on its heels because of the pressure this created.
“Pretty much, it’s kick ball,” she said. “They just kick the ball down the field and just let those forwards run after it. They’re good at it and they’ve got pretty good girls to do it. We tried to possess the ball against them but we just couldn’t quite do it enough.
“Then, we saw them (going long) and, as so often happens, we started trying to do it too and that’s just not going to work against a team that’s used to it like they are. Plus, they were beating us to 50/50 balls and that was starting their runs too.
“I don’t think we were really nervous (about playing a state tournament), but we did seem flat.”
Thielen said the scoring chances were few for the Lady Lakers (8-8), with Calloway probably having six what she said were actual shots on goal.
“We did have a few go right over the crossbar and we did hit the post once, so we were close on some of those,” she said.
Two Lady Lakers were named to the 2A All-Tournament Team — goal-keeper Sunny Clark and defender McKenzie Love.
Calloway returns to the normal grind Tuesday night when it travels to Paducah to face McCracken County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.