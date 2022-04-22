MURRAY — Kady Arant knows full well that dwelling on the past, either for good or bad reasons, is not recommended.
However, for the Calloway County head softball coach and her players, a reminder of what happened last year has been part of this week’s itinerary. That is because the Lady Lakers return to Owensboro today to begin play in the Kentucky Class 2A Tournament, as the defending champions.
And Arant said Thursday that she has been using last year’s experience to motivate her team.
“It does have a great ring to it, but it also puts a bull’s eye on our back,” Arant said as her defending Sectional 1 champions began their final practice session ahead of today’s opening game with Sectional 3 champ Marion County. “Now, I do like being the underdog but I also think there’s a lot of pride to defending a championship.”
Arant also is seeing some strong similarities between this year’s venture to Jack C. Fisher Park for the 2A state tourney and last year’s championship run. Heading into the state tournament last year, the Lady Lakers experienced some bumps.
This week, the same thing has happened, as Calloway enters today’s game coming off a shocking 16-1 loss to state power Christian County on the Lady Lakers’ home field.
“I definitely don’t think being humbled a little bit is a bad thing. It’s the nature of this game,” Arant said of a game in which the Lady Colonels, after being held scoreless in the opening inning, began an assault that included six home runs, all of the over-the-fence variety.
“I think that, going through that, can also be good for our kids. They can show up any day and beat anybody too and, last year, we had a couple of rough games before state and seemed to have a little more fire.”
Catcher Carson McReynolds had the only bright moment for the Lakers, her third home run of the season, to avoid the shutout. However, that moment was not enough to make her day brighter.
And she said it became darker when she came back to the dugout and said, “Hey, we can get something going!”only to have her teammates, perhaps in shock from how the game was going, respond, ‘But aren’t there two outs?“
“I said, ‘So you really don’t think we can do something here?’ McReynolds recalled on Thursday. “So (Wednesday), we talked about it and said, ‘Look! This is one of those games that happens and you just have to put behind you,’ and I think this is one of those times where you can out for revenge.
“But if we just play as a team, we can do well.”
Marion enters today’s matchup at Jack C. Fisher Park 12-6 on the season and the Lady Knights have won their last four games in a row. A closer look at Marion indicates that this is a program with staying power. In their past five seasons, the Lady Knights have finished well above .500 and compiled two 20-plus-win seasons.
They also appear to have played stiff competition as the combined record of the teams that have beaten the Lady Knights this season is 65-33.Marion has also knocked on the door of winning the Region 5 overall title the past few years but never can quite complete a winning formula. They played for that title last year, losing to a Green County team that has also already beaten them this season, 9-2 and won the Region 5 All “A” Tournament.
Marion reached the state tournament by winning the Sectional 3 tourney last week, beating a strong Taylor County squad on its home field before edging LaRue County by one run.
Taking the biggest role in controlling the Lady Knights will be Lady Lakers pitcher Izzy Housden, who was in this position last year as well.
“It was awesome. We went out and fought really hard,” said Housden, who clinched the title with a strikeout in the seventh inning of a 4-2 win over Warren East. “That was nerve racking. I think they had two runners on, so I had to do this for my team and blocked everything out and just pitched.”
Calloway will face Marion at 2 this afternoon. With a win, the Lady Lakers will play again at 8. With a loss, they will play at 6.
