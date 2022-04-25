OWENSBORO — It may not have been for a championship, but the end of Calloway County’s stay in the Kentucky Class 2A State Softball Tournament looked awfully familiar on Saturday.
There was Lady Laker senior pitcher Izzy Housden, on the reddish-brown artificial turf infield of Jack C. Fisher Park, with the game on the line. And there was Izzy Housden ending the third-place game with Corbin exactly the same way she clinched the state title for her team a year earlier — a seventh-inning strikeout.
That strikeout gave the Lady Lakers a 3-2 win and a 2-1 record in this year’s state tourney.
“She’s incredibly consistent and we can always rely on her,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant of Housden, who took over the circle in the fourth inning after starter Emerson Grogan held a high-scoring Lady Redhounds team (10-9) in check and kept the Lady Lakers (13-4-1) tied at 2-2 with a strikeout as the third run was poised in scoring position.
Housden allowed no hits or walks and struck out five batters in four innings. She also gave the Lady Lakers the chance to win it in the late innings, and it happened because they followed one of the biggest maxims of the game — put the ball in play.
With one out in the top of the seventh, seventh grader Ashlynn Bazzell’s grounder to the circle was fumbled by Corbin pitcher Shelby Stewart, allowing Bazzell to reach first base safely. Classmate Emerson Herndon struck out, but Bazzell stole second base, then advanced to third on a wild pitch.
That set up the game-winning play as eighth-grader Madison Morris struck out swinging. However, the third strike was not secured, allowing Morris to safely reach first and Bazzell to score with no throw and cap an outstanding day individually.
Not only did Bazzell score the winning run, she had two diving catches on soft infield line drives, while making a very heads-up play to cover first after Grogan, who was moved to first after her pitching stint, covered a slow grounder in the seventh and shoveled the ball to Bazzell for the first out. After hitting a batter, Housden struck out the final two Corbin hitters.
“She’s really quick and is all over the field and she goes hard,” said Arant of Bazzell. “But she made that run happen. She ran that (ground ball) out and things happen because we’re aggressive base runners and we have speed and that’s just how you approach the game.”
There were other heroes. Starting first baseman Mattie Overbey, a junior, had her own diving catch on the infield, while freshman Addison Harpole made a big catch in right field to douse a developing Corbin uprising.
Then, there was junior Preslee Phillips, who scored the first two runs of the day. She came home on a Housden hit in the first after being hit by a pitch, then going to third on a wild pitch.
Then, she tripled in the third inning with a long shot to left-center that hit the fence. Teammate Bailee Grogan, a freshman, drove her home with a groundout to second base.
“You just have to be aggressive when you get out there and just make them work for it because, when you do that, it puts a lot of pressure on them and they end up making mistakes,” Phillips said. “You’re getting out here wanting to score, so you have to kind of say that this is your field and need to punch then in the face.
“I was very excited and pumped up (when Bazzell scored) because I hate losing. Just this being tied this whole time and nothing happening was really frustrating.”
Calloway won its first game of the tourney Friday, 5-1, against Marion County as Emerson Grogan was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored, while Bailee Grogan was also 2-for-4 with a run scored. Calloway scored a run in the second and three in the third to take charge against Marion. Housden surrendered four hits, while recording 13 strikeouts.
Friday night, the Lady Lakers were not able to hit the ball with consistency as Warren East pitcher Emma Markham had 18 strikeouts and allowed just two hits in a 1-0 win that avenged the Lady Raiders’ loss to Calloway in last year’s title game.
