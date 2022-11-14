Biggers at Mayfield

Murray High’s Xavier Biggers (4) runs the ball away from Mayfield defender Michael Hughes Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield. Biggers ended the game with 70 yards and that put him past the 1,000 mark for the season. 

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MAYFIELD  Even an almost perfect game for a young Murray High Tigers team couldn’t help them escape War Memorial Stadium Friday night and continue their quest for a third state championship. 

Their opponents, the Mayfield Cardinals, were just too big, too fast and too talented. The Cardinals scored early and often on their way to a convincing 49-14 win in the second round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs.