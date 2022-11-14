MAYFIELD — Even an almost perfect game for a young Murray High Tigers team couldn’t help them escape War Memorial Stadium Friday night and continue their quest for a third state championship.
Their opponents, the Mayfield Cardinals, were just too big, too fast and too talented. The Cardinals scored early and often on their way to a convincing 49-14 win in the second round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs.
Mayfield running back Jutarious Starks cut through the Tiger defense for 133 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter and would not get another touch the rest of the night. Mayfield Head Coach Joe Morris rested him, presumably to keep him injury free for a state title run.
With 3:13 left before the half and leading 21-0, Mayfield quarterback Zane Cartwright would connect on a wide receiver screen to the left side to receiver Brajone Dabney, who sliced through the Murray High defense for an 80-yard touchdown reception to put the Cardinals up 28-0.
Backup running back Mehki Dumas would take over ball-carrying duties the rest of the night, and the Cardinals wouldn’t miss a beat as he scored on a 50-yard run to put the home team up 34-0. A successful two-point conversion attempt then increased the lead to 36-0 and effectively ended Murray’s season with the initiation of a running clock for the remainder of the game.
“Hats off to Mayfield. Great team. Good luck to them,” said Murray High Head Coach Darren Bowling after an emotional session with his team in the north end zone. Murray High was eliminated from the postseason by the Cardinals on the same field and for the second season in a row.
“Coach Morris is a class act and they do a great job. They coach well, the players play hard and with class and you don’t feel as bad, getting beat by teams that have class. He does a good job here and it shows.”
Bowling has emphasized the importance of experience this season and his squad had a glaring lack of it, especially in the playoffs when the Tigers only suited up four seniors. This inexperience reared its ugly head multiple times over the course of the year.
“I only have four seniors out here and it makes it tough,” said Bowling. “It’s tough in a big game like this when you’re going against a team like that. You need a band of brothers out here with you and when you only have four seniors it makes it hard. We had a lot of young guys on the field, a lot of promise. I think we had four freshmen starting, four sophomores and a bunch of juniors. Those guys are going to grow up and I’m looking for a good offseason and hopefully we’ll be able to go from there.”
Murray High was able to break into the scoring column late in the game with a 28-yard touchdown run down the left sideline by running back and season rushing leader Xavier Biggers, who also eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season and finishes with 1,026 yards. Another Tiger touchdown run came from junior quarterback Collin Wilson when he scrambled 39 yards around the right side and cut the final score to 49-14.
Gage Sokolowski, the dependable, smashmouth fullback would finish his career with 1,453 yards on the ground along with 14 rushing touchdowns and Jayden Curtis had 488 yards and four rushing touchdowns and a receiving one as well.
A few Tiger players’ tears landed on the cold War Memorial turf, as the team put their hands on each other and prayed, lamenting not only for the painful loss, but also for the ending of the high school playing careers of seniors Curtis, Sokolowski, Will Church and Izaiah Taylor. Bowling told the team how proud he was of them and reminded them what they need to do.
There’s work for the Murray High junior class and other underclassman to do. With the core of Mayfield’s offense returning due to the vast percentage of it coming from their own junior class, the road past the second round of the playoffs and to a Region 1 championship, or further, will run through Mayfield.
