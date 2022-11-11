Mayfield at Murray High

The Mayfield offense prepares to run a play in its game with Murray High earlier this season at Ty Holland Stadium in Mayfield. Murray High will be trying to slow down the vaunted Mayfield attack when the teams meet for the second time this season tonight in Mayfield.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MURRAY —   One day shy of a year ago, the Murray High Tigers went into War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield trying to replicate their success from the 2020 postseason and knock off the hometown Cardinals in the playoffs. 

They were knocked back to reality and out of Head Coach Darren Bowling’s first postseason with the Tigers, succumbing 55-6.