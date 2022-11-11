MURRAY — One day shy of a year ago, the Murray High Tigers went into War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield trying to replicate their success from the 2020 postseason and knock off the hometown Cardinals in the playoffs.
They were knocked back to reality and out of Head Coach Darren Bowling’s first postseason with the Tigers, succumbing 55-6.
In Murray High’s ’20 playoffs win, the Tigers hung with the Cardinals after getting down 14-0 early. Then, their defense shut out the Cardinals in the second half on the way to winning a triple overtime classic 28-21, replicating the scenario of the regular season victor falling when it ultimately mattered, the playoffs.
Murray (6-5) will have to flip the scenario again this season. A wounded Tiger squad fell to a top-ranked Mayfield (11-0) juggernaut 42-10 earlier this season at Ty Holland Stadium, but have their eyes on revenge when it really counts. Not an impossible task, but there has been only one team that has held the Cardinals to under 36 points and lost by less than three touchdowns so far this year.
At the beginning of September, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado lost to Mayfield 16-14 in a controversial finish that was the closest call for the Cardinals all year. The remainder of the schedule saw Mayfield score no less than 42 points and eclipse 50 points three times and 60 once. Second-year Blue Tornado coach Sean Thompson became the first Tilghman coach in 17 years and five coaching changes to lead the school to within even two points of the Cardinals, since their last victory in the series in 2005.
“We wanted to be physical with them and match their physicality,” said Thompson on the key to how his team almost slayed the giant this season. “We tried to limit our mistakes because they prey on mistakes. We tried to force them into situations where they had to beat us straight up without beating ourselves. They’re a physical and well-coached football team, so in order to beat teams like that you have to be the same, physical, well-coached and do your job, and our kids did that.”
When the Tigers and Cardinals squared off three weeks ago, Murray was missing two key players to injury, senior Gage Sokolowski and junior Xavier Biggers, who comprise a huge percentage of the Murray offense and are important contributors to the Tiger defense, as well. Both should be ready to join the fray tonight which could help lead to achieving those goals, being more physical with the Cardinals and not beating themselves.
Murray rushing attack fumbled the ball multiple times early in the previous matchup, which could easily be attributed to missing their two leading rushers, resulting in Mayfield jumping out to a quick lead. The Tiger offense is not adept to scoring a lot of points quickly when trying to come from behind, so there wasn’t much of a threat of a comeback, but the Tiger defense held their own after halftime and showed promise for the possible rematch.
The Cardinals are led by a key group of juniors that do most of the work for the offense. Quarterback Zane Cartwright airs the offense out to the tune of a 65% completion percentage and a 6-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio, along with 132 yards passing per game. Arguably the best running back in Western Kentucky, Jutarious Starks leads the ground attack with 732 yards and 12 touchdowns, followed by fellow junior back Mehki Dumas with 439 yards on the ground. Do-it-all athlete Brajone Dabney is second on the team in scoring by scoring all over the field as well for the Cardinals, and is responsible for 12 touchdowns throwing, rushing and receiving.
The individual offense statistics are impressive, but not eye-popping. Their team offense is ranked third in the state in scoring margin, winning by 34.5 points per game, thanks to being seventh in the state for points-per-game with a 43.9 average. This can be deceiving however, because of the limited time the Cardinals have had to score their points. Seven of their 11 games have hampered (if you can call it that) their offense because of forcing a running-clock on their opponents.
The defense has been just as impressive as the offense, if not more.
Tied for fifth in the state, Mayfield has held teams to a miniscule 9.4 points per game, with three shutouts, as well. Class 6A McCracken County had the most offensive success against the Cardinals, but still only scoring 26 points and losing by 23. Sophomore linebacker Ian Williams leads the Cardinal attack with 79 tackles and is second on the team in tackles-for-loss.
Murray’s ground game will have to hold on to the ball this time, as it eats up giant chunks of clock on long drives, not making mistakes with penalties and keeps the Cardinals’ quick striking offense off the field. Sokolowski will have to find ways through the Mayfield front line to keep them honest, so Biggers can explode around the end at times. Junior quarterback and touchdown leader Collin Wilson will have to make good reads and be careful with the ball in the mesh as he will dictate who gets the ball when. Bowling will have to find a way to dial up enough pressure on Cartwright to keep him limited through the air and keep Starks contained for short gains and probably add wrinkles on both sides of the ball if the Tigers are to advance.
This rematch in the rivalry will be with a Mayfield team that not only is dominating their opponents this season, but has also dominated their competition over the course of high school sports history.
Coming into Friday night, the Cardinal program comes in tied with Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, for third all-time in high school football wins, tied with the Tigers at 930 wins. Louisville Male High School is second in the nation in wins, just four more than Mayfield, but is the underdog this week against Louisville Trinity in the Class 6A playoffs, so the Cardinals have a very realistic shot of catching and tying for the second spot in most victories if they can finish running the table on their way to their 13th state title.
“I think it’s awesome,” said Bowling in regard to Mayfield’s long tradition of winning. “What better opportunity for our program to be able to play one of the better football programs in the nation. That’s a pretty good measuring stick and it’s not like Mayfield is down. They’re still winning strong and undefeated and doing their thing. It’s an opportunity for our guys and I think a tribute to them, their coaching staff and the community in general. They love and are serious about football and that’s what it takes to get to that level. It’s a good opportunity to get to play teams like that to kind of measure up and see where you stand.”
So, Murray has had its hands full recently and historically with their rival neighbor, as Mayfield holds a 24-2 series advantage in the 21st century. A healthy roster, better ball security, and limited drive-killing mistakes can be the recipe to pulling off the upset. Tonight’s task will be monumentally difficult and will require a near-perfect gameplan and execution to pull off.
But we’ve seen this scenario before.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.