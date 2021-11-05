MURRAY — The Murray High Tigers will try to kill two birds with one stone this Friday night against the visiting Caldwell County Tigers in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A Playoffs.
The hometown Tigers look to avenge a thrilling, early-season 20-14 setback at Ty Holland Stadium to Caldwell which saw the visiting Tigers. Caldwell seemed to ice the game with 7:02 left in the game as Caldwell senior ace kicker Blake Vivrette put them up 20-0, a seemingly insurmountable lead with such little time, not much offense to show in the game to that point and deteriorating weather conditions.
Two touchdown passes, one for 73 yards to Caleb Cauley and another for 76 yards to Xavier Biggers, from Murray senior quarterback Rowdy Sokoloswki in the final five minutes found the Tigers with a chance, albeit a small one, to try to recover an last-chance onside-kick with 0:11 seconds left and launch a hailmary for an incredible comeback. But it was not to be. Caldwell reeled in a slippery pigskin to secure the victory and escape Ty Holland that night to secure the key First District victory.
Even though Murray lost the early season battle, there was a more important off-the-field battle brewing with Caldwell in the subsequent weeks. The district ended in a three-way tie, as Murray beat Mayfield, Mayfield beat Caldwell and Caldwell beat Murray. A merry-go-round a of Ratings Percentage Index nightmare that was ultimately decided last week hours after the three teams had shaken hands and left their respective contests. Shortly after midnight last Friday, the KHSAA’s RPI computerized statistics came down to the slimmest of margins, thousandths of points, to determine the fate of three football teams and their followings.
Mayfield had dominated their schedule enough, even in spite of losing to Murray at home two weeks ago, that they held the top-seed in the district postseason. It got quite a bit more interesting though for both sets of Tigers.
Based upon each team’s winning percentage, their opponents’ winning percentage, and their opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage, Murray edged out Caldwell by 0.00871 points, an infinitesimally small victory, that would have been completely negated had even just one of Caldwell’s opponents pulled off a victory instead of losing in any other contest this season. Saved by Crittenden losing to Bethlehem. Or redeemed by Hopkinsville falling to Logan County. Doesn’t matter. Tiger Nation was saved a playoff road game by an obscure, insignificant defeat they didn’t even know about.
“It’s always good to play at home,” said first-year Murray Head Coach Darren Bowling. “But at this point, you better be ready to play good teams on the road. It’s the playoffs and the games will get tougher every week.”
Murray outgained Caldwell in total yards (346 to 192), 60 plays compared to 44, and 15 first downs compared to 8 for the visitors in the first meeting. The deciding factor in the loss came down to the fact that Murray couldn’t hang on to the ball, losing the turnover battle 4-0. That was all Caldwell needed to pull out to the big lead, but if Murray had even just one more minute on the clock, they could have pulled off the dramatic comeback.
“Ball security should be stressed all year,” said Bowling. “It’s hard to beat a good team if you lose the turnover battle. It is magnified in the playoffs because in order to earn the right to play next week you have to win.”
Also, the Tiger defense has to step up and keep Caldwell from jumping out to the same big lead, as their offense is not designed to come from very far behind and score a lot of points in a hurry, generally speaking.
Caldwell senior quarterback Jack Stevens is not exactly a statistical phenom, but is experienced and smart in the pocket, at times. He’s 85/143 in completions with a 7/8 touchdown/interception ratio and has thrown for 755 yards, good for 83.9 yards per game. His arm won’t blow any teams away, but is enough to have to respect the pass. He also rushed for 76 yards and a score versus Murray.
Senior runningback Logan Smiley is the biggest threat, especially if Caldwell jumps out ahead early like last time. Averaging 100.6 yards per game on the ground with six rushing touchdowns, Smiley is enough of a ground threat that the defense will have to account for him and not play from behind.
Vivrette is a dangerous weapon as well, to not be forgotten. Clutch field goals are more of an option for Barnes with him waiting on the bench. He has longer than normal range for high school kickers, and is has put 7/10 between the uprights this season, which is more than two times than any other kicker in Class 2A, and has connected on 21/24 extra-point attempts on the year.
Historically, Murray has bested Caldwell in both the regular and postseasons. In the modern era of digital statistics kept by KHSAA, Murray is 9-7 overall in the series going back to 2007. The teams have met five times in the playoffs, with Murray owning a dominating 4-1 lead when it really counts, including a 35-28 playoff win last season en-route to a Class 2A semifinals appearance.
So, just like in the upset over Mayfield, the formula is there. Hang on to the ball, control the clock and let Coach Will Barnes’ defense try to figure out who has the ball as Murray runs it down their throats. In order to defeat Caldwell in this matchup and advance in the postseason, they need to defeat their own demons first.
