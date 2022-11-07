MORGANTOWN – In order for the Murray High Tigers to prevail in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A Playoffs opening round Friday night, they were going to have to not only beat a higher-seeded team, they were also going to beat defensive demons that have haunted them all season.
They did that in an impressive way Friday night when they held off the Butler County Bears. The Tigers much-maligned defense made a key fourth-quarter stop late in the game to win 27-21 on the road in Morgantown in front of a packed and rowdy Butler County Stadium.
On 4th-and-3 with 1:43 left in the game and leading by a tenuous six points, the Tiger defense had to stand taller than it had all year on the most important series in the season. Butler (8-3)had already converted on a 4th-and-5 earlier in the drive, hyping up the home crowd to frenzied levels and had the momentum all in their favor. The Bears had marched all the way down to the 44-yard line of the Tigers (6-5) and were less than half the field away from a tremendous comeback victory and ending Murray High’s season.
Butler senior fullback Colton Dunnells took a handoff and plowed straight up the gut of Murray High’s defense. Junior defensive lineman Phalon Richardson drug Dunnell’s massive 235-pound frame to the ground as he locked around his waist and held on for dear life causing him to come up just one yard short.
The Tiger defense and sideline celebrated as the officials signaled Murray High ball and the chains moved for the change of possession. Then, as unpredictable and enigmatic as Murray High’s season has been, there was time for drama.
The referee decided that he needed a measurement, much to the dismay of the Tiger coaching staff and the limited, but loud, Tiger faithful that jeered the decision from behind the bench. In a sea of confusion, with coaches yelling at officials and officials yelling at coaches and the chain gang, in an almost unprecedented move, the head official ordered the chains to go back to where they were before and reset for a measurement. The atmosphere on the sideline was surreal, as anybody in black and gold just knew that somehow the measurement was going to find a way to give extra yardage for the home team.
“The (official) on our side knew it was a yard and a half short and he was saying ‘it was short’,” said Bowling. “So, they were moving the chains and (the head official) was saying ‘let’s measure it’ but it’s too late. I understand if you’re on the other side of that you’re probably thinking what in the world just happened, they just backed the chains up to where we wouldn’t get it and I have been on the other side of that where they pulled the chains three or four times where they got enough to call a first down.”
When all was said and done, the Bears remained about a half yard short and everything was right again on the visitors’ sideline.
“To be honest, the only thing that was going through my head right before that play was togive it my all for my teammates and those seniors,” Richardson said of his tackle.”I just had to give it my all, especially since I wasn’t able to showcase my talents on defense last yeat. However, this year, I was able to show the region and my coaches what I could do, with all glory to God.”
Murray High then ran out the remaining clock and escaped Morgantown with a playoff upset over the 11th-ranked Bears.
“Key stops,” said Tiger Head Coach Darren Bowling as he reflected on how his team was able to pull out the victory. “Number one, down here we got a pick in the first half when they had a good drive going and (Isaiah) Martin had a good pick right there and had a couple of fourth-down stops that were big for us, especially that last one.”
The Tigers’ first drive down the field started efficiently, but ended in disaster as junior quarterback Collin Wilson’s first pass floated on him and was intercepted by the Bears in the red zone. The Bears then coughed up the football on the next play, which Richardson returned down to the Butler 3-yard line, setting up a three-yard touchdown run for senior A-BackGage Sokolowski for the first score in the game to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead.
Freshman kicker Hank Fronza’s extra-point attempt was blocked.
The Bears would then mimic Murray High’s grind-it-out style of offense and drive the ball 65 yards to take a 7-6 lead on a Dunnells one-yard touchdown run with 3:48 left in the opening quarter.
Five consecutive runs for 23 yards by the workhorse Sokolowski would be complemented by a 40-yard run around the left side for junior B-Back Xavier Biggers that would put the Tigers back up 12-7, followed by a 2-point conversion run by Sokolowski to push the Tiger lead to 14-7 with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.
Martin’s interception would set up Wilson’s first touchdown run of the game on a dive play up the middle through the Bears’ goal line defense to balloon the Murray High lead to 21-7 heading into halftime.
Butler Head Coach Brandon Embry would say something to spark his Bears on both sides of the ball coming out of the locker room, as they would then reel off 14 straight points to tie the game in the third at 21-21.
Murray High’s game-winning drive included two huge fourth-down conversions and would start on the Tigers’ own 30-yard line as Wilson and Sokolowski would basically take turns driving the ball across midfield into Bears territory. A crucial 4th-and-1 conversion on their own 39-yard line by Sokolowski would lead to an even bigger attempt six plays later on the Bears’ side of the field.
Wilson, who led the Tigers with 101 yards on the ground and two scores, darted through the Butler County line with 6:32 left in the game on 4th-and-3 from the 40-yard line to score as Bear defenders were desperately diving for his feet from behind at the goal line.
“At first, I was thinking we just needed the first down and that I needed to be safe,” said Wilson, who said he changed his mind about the situation as the play progressed.
“Once I broke free, I knew I had the touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.