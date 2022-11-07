Martin celebrates

Murray High freshman defensive back Isaiah Martin celebrates Friday after he made an interception in the Tigers’ 27-21 win over Butler County in the first round of the KHSAA Class 2A Playoffs Friday night in Morgantown.

 STEVE SPRINGER/Ledger & Times

MORGANTOWN – In order for the Murray High Tigers to prevail in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A Playoffs opening round Friday night, they were going to have to not only beat a higher-seeded team, they were also going to beat defensive demons that have haunted them all season. 

They did that in an impressive way Friday night when they held off the Butler County Bears. The Tigers much-maligned defense made a key fourth-quarter stop late in the game to win 27-21 on the road in Morgantown in front of a packed and rowdy Butler County Stadium.