MORTONS GAP — After enduring a hostile home-field disadvantage in Thursday’s opener of the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Girls Soccer Tournament, defending champion Calloway County encountered a true neutral site situation Saturday.
And, as they had in Thursday’s win over host Hopkins County Central, the Lady Lakers used a steady style of play to defuse high-scoring Trigg County. Calloway got a hat trick from Harlee Davis and controlled the ball in successfully defending its title by a 3-1 score.
“We’ve been talking since training camp about how eight or nine games into the season that we’d really start looking at how we’re growing. Thursday night and (Saturday) morning are two of the best games we’ve played so far,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team evened its record at 4-4 this season. The Lady Wildcats, who have been very impressive at times, dropped to 7-2.
“We’ve looked so much better. Our possession is better, our touch is better and our confidence is starting to build.”
Trigg entered Saturday having won seven straight matches, having scored six or more goals in five of them. The Lady Cats also had a hot player in forward Lania Hite, who had scored 21 goals coming into Saturday.
And she did score against the Lady Lakers, but her efforts were frustrated by a Calloway defense that only allowed Trigg to take five shots at keeper Grace Barnes, who ended with four saves,
At the other end of the field, Stark said Trigg tried to take away Davis, but it did not work. Along with Davis scoring three times, once in the first half to put the Lady Lakers up 1-0 at the intermission, the Lady Cats were having to play on their heels most of the day as Calloway fired 29 shots, 10 of which were on goal.
“We really possessed the ball around their defense and had a lot of opportunities,” Stark said. “All credit to Trigg County ... they came in with a great game plan, I thought, to take Harlee away from us and we had to make adjustments.”
Davis’ first goal came on a 28-yard shot from out front. Her next one put the Lady Lakers in control, a corner kick that extended to lead to 2-0 in the second half. That set the stage for the clincher and it came off an assist from teammate Josie McManus after she had run the ball into the Trigg zone.
“Josie is one of those players we can plug into different spots and she’s just a player that is multi-talented and can go the full 80 minutes and never wants to come off the field,” Stark said
“This team is so excited to see the growth they are making, and I think they are well above where they thought they’d be at this moment.”
Calloway now looks to advance to the state tournament for the second straight season and can punch its ticket Thursday with a win against the team it defeated last season, Hart County. That match will be in Munfordville.
