Lady Lakers Sectional 1 champs

The Calloway County Lady Lakers pose with the Kentucky State Class 2A Sectional 1 title trophy that they won Saturday for the second year in a row.

 Photo provided

MORTONS GAP — After enduring a hostile home-field disadvantage in Thursday’s opener of the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Girls Soccer Tournament, defending champion Calloway County encountered a true neutral site situation Saturday.

And, as they had in Thursday’s win over host Hopkins County Central, the Lady Lakers used a steady style of play to defuse high-scoring Trigg County. Calloway got a hat trick from Harlee Davis and controlled the ball in successfully defending its title by a 3-1 score. 