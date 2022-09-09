MUNFORDVILLE — It is a long-held belief, regardless of the sport — if on the road, score early.
Not that Calloway County found itself in the most hostile of environments Thursday night as it tried to defend its Kentucky Class 2A Girls Soccer Supersectional 1 title against Hart County, the Lady Lakers still were not waiting to strike.
Harlee Davis’ goal only two minutes into the match, the first of four she had Thursday, set the tone as Calloway marched to another appearance in the Class 2A state tournament with an impressive 6-1 win over the same team it defeated 9-0 last year in the supersectional at Murray.
“I was actually hoping for a better atmosphere (from the Hart side), just to put us in a position of having fight some adversity, but we won the coin flip, took the ball and, I’d say, a minute-and-a-half into it, we took it right down the field and scored. That took what crowd they had completely out of the game,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team improved to 6-4 on the season and did so by winning its fifth straight match.
“We’ve been talking all season about how we want to get to this point of the season, now 10 games in, and see where we are while also seeing if we can get back to where we were last year. Well, now we’ve accomplished the first goal, which is getting back to the state tournament. Now, we want to continue on and try to get the second goal, which is to maybe win that next game and get to the final.”
Calloway will play in the semifinals of the state tournament at 10 a.m., next Friday at Kentucky Wesleyan University in Owensboro.
Stark said, despite the fast start, it was easy to tell that the Lady Lakers had been the team making a long road trip on Thursday. He said that the minutes after Davis’ ice breaker were, in his words, playing sluggish and were needing a little time for their legs to loosen. That soon happened.
Calloway would tally twice more in the opening half to take a commanding 3-0 lead into halftime. The Lady Lakers then added three more in the second half to put the match more than out of reach for the Lady Raiders (8-4) and give a hearty Calloway fan contingent quite a bit to applaud.
Stark also said that, during halftime, he encouraged his players to supply some emotional fireworks.
“I told them, ‘Look, we don’t score a whole lot of goals (Calloway reached the supersectional with back-to-back 3-1 wins in the Sectional 1 tourney at Mortons Gap last week against host Hopkins County Central and Trigg County), so when we score, I want you to get excited,’” Stark said of how his team obeyed the order with enthusiasm. “To their credit, they ran around and celebrated with their teammates every time. It was great to see.”
Stark said the gameplan for Hart was quite simple, keep the ball away from their two top scorers at all costs. Calloway did that and more.
“We owned the field tonight, from the defensive third to the offensive third and it’s a real credit to our defense. We’ve been working the last few practices on building our attacks out of our defense and we were able to that tonight,” he said.
Once the defense pushed the ball into the Hart zone, Davis and teammate Addi Schumacher took it from there. Schumacher supplied the other two goals Thursday. They were helped by solid passing as Lillie Curtis and Kiersten Carraway had an assist each, while Davis showed that she was in a giving mood as well, assisting on one of Schumacher’s scores.
Calloway enjoyed a 25-4 advantage in shots with 14 of those being on goal. That meant Calloway keeper Grace Barnes was not very busy as she only needed to make three saves on the night as the only Hart goal came on a penalty kick ahead of the final buzzer.
