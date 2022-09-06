MORTONS GAP —In the game of soccer, it is sometimes very difficult for fans to understand that, while their team is scoreless, it is playing really well.
That was the situation Saturday afternoon for Calloway County’s boys’ soccer team as it tried to defend its Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 title against host Hopkins County Central. Calloway was moving the ball well, controlling tempo and getting good scoring opportunities.
The only problem was the Lakers were not scoring. With continued patience and a refusal to become hurried, though, that changed as Calloway scored four times in the final 22 minutes to take a 4-0 win over the Storm.
“I told the guys that, if we can get one in, if we could see the ball go into the back of the net, then the rest will come and we’ll be fine,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team (7-2-1) owned a 31-5 edge in shots, testament to how the Lakers controlled the ball against Hop Central (3-6).
“In the first half, our runs weren’t quite as sharp, we took some shots we probably shouldn’t have where we probably should’ve continued to move the ball. It wasn’t bad or anything, but it wasn’t sharp enough against a team that was kind of packing it in (with extra defenders).”
However, Pierce said his team stayed calm and kept creating chances until a breakthrough could happen. That is what transpired with 22 minutes left when a newcomer that has been a great find for the Lakers early in the season, Italian exchange student Alberto Boscaro, scored on an unassisted goal to put Calloway up 1-0.
Ten minutes later, Jude Bazzell, who always seems to be around the ball at the right time, delivered the second goal. Four minutes after that, it was Canaan Bazzell taking a pass from brother Jude and sending the lead to 3-0.
Bo Stom then ended the short but deadly burst with a free kick score with 12 minutes left. Four goals in 10 minutes had taken a scoreless tie in a match that seemed headed to overtime and turned it into a convincing victory.
“In the second half, our runs were a lot better, ball movement was a lot better and we stayed patient. We looked to get the ball inside their box more and we had some guys get some good finishes,” said Pierce, whose team’s only tie of the season had come at Caldwell County in a match where the Lakers had outshot the Tigers, 41-5, yet had to have a late Jude Bazzell goal to salvage a 2-2 tie.
“(Hop Central) is a good team. They started nine seniors and they’re a gritty team that plays hard and does a good job of getting in your way and slowing you down. If you fall into the trap of playing too fast and playing too direct, they can make it a game, so we slowed down some in the second half, as far as just being more patient and working the ball.
“We had 14 shots in the first half and their keeper (Trevor Weldon) had 10 saves. Their keeper made some great saves too.”
