Calloway boys sectional champs

The Calloway County Lakers pose with the Kentucky State Class 2A Sectional 1 title trophy that they won Saturday for the second year in a row.

 Photo provided

MORTONS GAP —In the game of soccer, it is sometimes very difficult for fans to understand that, while their team is scoreless, it is playing really well.

That was the situation Saturday afternoon for Calloway County’s boys’ soccer team as it tried to defend its Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 title against host Hopkins County Central. Calloway was moving the ball well, controlling tempo and getting good scoring opportunities. 