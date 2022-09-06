BOWLING GREEN — Calloway County was given a chance for which it had a waited a year Monday as it once again returned to the Kentucky Class 2A Supersectional 1 Boys Soccer title match.

A year ago, on its home field in Murray, it had fallen in heartbreaking fashion to Franklin-Simpson. It surrendered the tying goal in the final 20 seconds, then watched keeper Connor Vincent stop four of five Laker attempts in a shootout, even though Calloway keeper Jacob Akin was outstanding in his own right, stopping two of four Wildcat PKs.