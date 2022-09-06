BOWLING GREEN — Calloway County was given a chance for which it had a waited a year Monday as it once again returned to the Kentucky Class 2A Supersectional 1 Boys Soccer title match.
A year ago, on its home field in Murray, it had fallen in heartbreaking fashion to Franklin-Simpson. It surrendered the tying goal in the final 20 seconds, then watched keeper Connor Vincent stop four of five Laker attempts in a shootout, even though Calloway keeper Jacob Akin was outstanding in his own right, stopping two of four Wildcat PKs.
In Bowling Green on Labor Day, though, Calloway was faced with an altogether different challenge in the form of a solid Warren Central team. And on their home field, the Dragons were too much, storming to a 3-0 halftime lead and cruising to a 6-0 win and a berth in this weekend’s state tournament in Owensboro.
“They’re a solid team ,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team, defending Sectional 1 champions after Saturday’s defeat of Hopkins County Central in Mortons Gap, fell to 7-3-1 on the season, while Warren improved to 7-1-2. The Dragons defeated Franklin-Simpson by a 2-1 score in last week’s Section 2 tournament on the Cats’ home field in Franklin before defeating a tough Central Hardin squad, 2-0, in the highly-competitive Purples Classic in Bowling Green.
“We also didn’t make things easy on us. We gave up a goal in the first three minutes, just on a mistake, then we kind of dropped our intensity a little bit and they wound up putting in three in the first 15 minutes,” Pierce said. “At that point, we finally decided that we wanted to kind of play with them and we finished the first half at 3-0 .
“Honestly, it probably should’ve been 1-1 because two of their goals were just off of mistakes by us and we had a breakaway there where we probably should’ve scored but didn’t.”
Pierce said a couple of other factors seemed to contribute to the Lakers’ demise on Monday. For one thing, the match was played on an artificial turf surface and this was the first time for Calloway to play on that type of field this season.
Pierce said that caused the match to be very quick in pace and that meant Calloway’s stamina was severely tested as it played its fifth match in seven days.
“There were stretches where we played well with them but we’ve had some guys just coming back from sickness and we finally just couldn’t stay with them the full game,” he said, explaining that he was taking nothing away from the Dragons, who come from a very rich area for boys soccer.
“They move the ball incredibly well. I mean, just one or two passes and they’re moving it quickly on you. They ran us around a lot in this game, so hats off to them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.