MURRAY — The Calloway County track and field teams host the Kentucky Class 2A Region 1 Championship at Jack D. Rose Stadium today and Head Coach Mike Wicker’s athletes have a viable shot at raising both the boys and girls’ regional championship trophies at their home venue at the end of night.
Action begins at 5:30.
If either one of those squads is going to prove triumphant, they have to find a way to beat not only state perennial power Paducah Tilghman but five other challengers. Along with regional supremacy, a berth in the state championship meet for the top two finishers in each event is at stake.
The Lady Lakers enter as the prohibitive favorite to capture another Region 1 team title on the strength of their depth. Calloway is favored to win seven individual events and two of the four relays.
On the track, Reese Settle is the top seed in the 1600-meter run, while Sadie Lowe is the three seed. Jaidan Koch is favored in the 800 dash and Settle posted the second-fastest 800 time of the season. The duo will likely lead the top-seeded 4x800 relay team.
Olivia Miles enters as the top seed in the 400 with teammate Lexi McClure claiming the three seed. Miles and McClure will almost certainly be half of Calloway’s top-seeded 4x400 team.
Emma Martin is seeded second in the 100 hurdles with Sydney Naber the three seed. In the 300 hurdles, Angie Emery and Jaycee Crouch have an excellent opportunity to score as the fourth and sixth seeds respectively. Niya Thomas is the three seed in the 100 dash, as well as 200. Brooklyn Smith could score points as the five seed in the 100, while Nageria Smith is seeded fourth in the 200. Calloway’s 4x200 team enters as the two seed and the 4x100 team is picked third.
The other four Lady Lakers favored to win an individual Region 1 title are all in field events. Wicker’s squad boasts the top seed in four of the six field events with an outside chance to win all six.
Alec Rodgers is the top seed in the high jump, while Martin is favored in the long jump. Rodgers is also the four seed in the long jump with Jillian Stovall seeded third behind Rodgers in the high jump.
Lowe and Eowyn Gesler are the top two seeds in the pole vault, respectively. Martin is picked to finish second in the triple jump with Lowe entering the competition as the three seed.
Brylee Barrow is the top seed in the shot put with Keatyn Tynes seeded third. Gabby Yoakum and Ginny Mikulcik are the four and seven seeds in the discus.
“On the girls’ side, we have pretty good depth,” Wicker said. “We will rely on scoring both girls in several of our events. We expect to get a lot of girls qualified for the state meet and that is our mindset going into regionals.”
The Calloway boys are favored to claim regional titles in five individual events. All of the Lakers’ top seeds are in distance events and the hurdles.
Daniel Puckett and Landon McCartney lead the way in the distance races. Puckett is the favorite to win the 1600 and the 800. Puckett could also take the 3200, but McCartney enters the regional with the fastest time in the event according to milesplit.com.
McCartney is the three seed in the 1600 and has posted the second-fastest 800 time in the region this season. McCartney and Puckett will likely lead the second-seeded 4x800 relay team in a race they are capable of winning.
Tate Weatherly is the favorite to win the 110 hurdles, while Joessiah Reyes posted the season’s best time in the 300 hurdles. Reyes is the two seed in the 110 hurdles, while Weatherly is certainly a threat to claim the 300 hurdles. Weatherly and Reyes sweeping the top two spots in each race would boost Calloway’s title chances.
Price Aycock, John Durham and Joey Goucher will handle duties in the 100 and 200. Aycock is the five seed in the 100, while Durham is the six seed. Goucher is seeded sixth in the 200. The Lakers enter the meet as the two seed in the 4x100 and the three seed in the 4x200.
Dominic Cashion is seeded fourth in the 400 and Adam York could move into the top six from his place as the nine seed to earn points in the event. Wicker’s squad should also score points in the 4x400 as the four seed.
The field events will offer multiple scoring opportunities. Harrison Buxton and Corban Henshaw are seeded second and third in the pole vault. Henry Byford is the five seed in the shot put and the seven seed in the discus, while Trevon Bledsoe might be able to score from his spot as the seven seed in the shot put.
Myles Yates is the four seed in both the long jump and high jump. Aycock is seeded fourth in the high jump. Matthew Briedwell and Peyton Weatherford round out the Calloway County scoring opportunities as the fourth and seventh seeds in the triple jump, respectively.
“On the boys’ side, we have a really good mix of upperclassmen and youth,” Wicker said. “For our boys’ team to compete for the team title, we’ll need strong runs from our distance crew and our hurdlers. We expect to get several guys qualified for state as well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.