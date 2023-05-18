MURRAY — The Murray High track and field teams will travel to Mayfield today for the 2023 Kentucky Class A Region 1 Championship. 

Head Coach Krysten Sebby’s boys and girls have a good chance of securing team titles against a field that consists of 14 other teams, including perennial track and field rivals Fort Campbell and University Heights. Fort Campbell has been a state stalwart for years at the 2A level, frequently battling with western Kentucky superpower — Paducah Tilghman — but has dropped to the smallest classification the past few seasons. 

