MURRAY — The Murray High track and field teams will travel to Mayfield today for the 2023 Kentucky Class A Region 1 Championship.
Head Coach Krysten Sebby’s boys and girls have a good chance of securing team titles against a field that consists of 14 other teams, including perennial track and field rivals Fort Campbell and University Heights. Fort Campbell has been a state stalwart for years at the 2A level, frequently battling with western Kentucky superpower — Paducah Tilghman — but has dropped to the smallest classification the past few seasons.
On the girls’ side, The Lady Tigers boast the favorite to claim an individual regional championship in four events. Sebby’s squad hopes to be boosted by depth as Murray High will enter today’s competition with the second or third seed in 15 events.
Layla Green will look to lead Murray High to the championship. The talented freshman is favored to claim individual regional titles in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump, while also helping score points in the relays.
Fellow freshman Kendyll English joins Green as a top seed in the 100-meter dash and the two seed in the 200 dash. She will also look to tack on points in the relay events.
Jade Green gives Sebby another freshman that is expected to play a major role. She is the two seed in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs, as well as the three seed in the 800. Jade will also likely participate in the 4x800-meter relay.
The youth movement continues with eighth grader Kaydence Kindle, who enters as the two seed in the long jump and the three seed in both the 100 and high jump, while expecting to contribute in a relay event.
Isabelle Bourne is the two seed in the 400, while Leah Jenkins is the three seed. Jenkins is also the four seed in the 800 and Bourne is the four seed in the triple jump. Sebby will likely also call on Bourne and Jenkins to help in the relay events.
Alyssa Watkins is ranked third in the 300 hurdles and Jenna Turley is expected to score points in the 100 hurdles. Sophia Spier is seeded fifth and sixth in the 3200 and 1600 respectively, while Ashley Vonnahme will look to score valuable points in the 200.
The Lady Tigers expect to gain points in all four relay events, always a key factor when pursuing a team title. The 4x200 and 4x800 teams each enter with the second fastest times of the year, while the 4x100 and 4x200 teams have recorded the third fastest times in the region this season.
Flora Falwell is the two seed in the pole vault, while Meg Robinson enters as the five seed. Falwell is also the seven seed in the triple jump, while Tatum Faulkner hopes to score in the high jump.
The Murray High throwers can help the cause as Makayla Alderman and Allie Vonnahme could score in the discus and shot put.
The Murray High boys will likely have a more difficult path to a regional championship. The Tigers have three individuals favored to win regional titles in their events but may struggle with depth.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith has posted the fastest 800 in the region this season while Wyatt Buffington is the favorite in the discus. Max Rosa comes in as the top seed in the pole vault.
The Tigers have a pair of two seeds entering the competition, Preston Key in the triple-jump and the 4x100 team.
Sebby’s team does enter the championships with a handful of three seeds — Cooper Cunningham in the pole vault, Jayden Curtis in the long jump and Acey Stricklin in the high jump, while the 4x400 and 4x800 teams are also ranked third.
Ben Davis claimed the four seed in the shot put, while discus favorite Buffington is also a points threat. Jesus Figueroa will look to further boost the Tigers’ hopes in the discus.
Key is seeded fifth in the 400, as is Kamden Hudspeth in the triple jump. Maureeon Flood could grab valuable points in the long jump and Cullen Larkin could help in the high jump.
Larkin and Cunningham could help the cause in the 110-meter hurdles. Gabe Turley and Hank Fronza will look to score points in the 300 hurdles.
Aiden Armstrong is capable of scoring in the 800. The Tigers have a good chance of getting scoring in the distance events with Luke Tompkins and Chris Bloomdahl both entered in the 1600. In the 3200, Sebby will expect Owen Riddle and Noble Kieffer to add to the Murray High point total.
This season has been a rebuilding year in the sprints for Murray High but Cortino Allen hopes to score in the 100 and 200. Hudspeth also will run in the 200 and has a chance to score as well.
“We are hoping to win the regionals for boys and girls,” Sebby said. “But we will be facing good competition in every event. Both of our teams have the ability to win the championship but we need to show up and do what we have been training for all season.”
