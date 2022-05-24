MURRAY— Coach Krysten Sebby led her boys and girls Murray High Track and Field teams into the Region 1 Class 1A Championships on Saturday as defending regional champions. Both teams walked away with plenty of hardware as the Lady Tigers repeated their championship performance from 2021 and the Murray High boys fell just short of a championship, but claimed the regional runner-up trophy.
Sebby watched as the Lady Tigers won seven events and claimed second place in six to earn 13 automatic berths into the KHSAA Class 1A State Championships in Lexington. The top two finishers in each region earn a coveted spot in the field for the state meet. The Lady Tigers earned points in every event contested at the regional and defeated runner-up Fort Campbell by a score of 175-143.
Murray High seniors, Jade Oakley and Hollis Bourque, led the way with two individual titles each. Bourque sprinted to first in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, while Oakley asserted her dominance in winning the shot put and the discus. Bourque led the 4x200-meter relay team that also included Canyon Bourque, Layla Green and Kaydence Kindle to a first-place showing and the 4x100-meter relay team that consisted of Canyon Bourque, Green, Kindle, Jenna Turley and herself to a runner-up finish. Kindle claimed the long jump title, while Kynzlee Fox vaulted her way to another regional championship in the pole vault.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Allie Vonnahme, Tatum Faulkner, Jade Green and Leah Jenkins punched their ticket to Lexington with a first-place finish. Jenkins grabbed second in the 800-meter run, third place in the 3200-meter run, and came in fourth in the 1600-meter run. Vonnahme tacked on a third-place showing in the 800 behind Jenkins. Jade Green snagged the runner-up spot in the 3200 and third in the 1600.
Layla Green added second-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump to her scoring efforts before coming third in the 300-meter hurdles to cap her day. Turley finished fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles. Tatum Faulkner placed fifth in the 400-meter run and joined with Farris Howard, Vonnahme and Alyssa Watkins to grab fourth in the 4x400-meter relay.
Howard earned the runner-up spot in the high jump and scored with a sixth-place finish in the 400. Kindle grabbed fifth in the high jump, and Canyon Bourque placed sixth in the 200. Erin Faulkner earned third in the pole vault and Mira Kinsley rounded out the Murray High scoring with a sixth-place showing in the triple jump to give the Lady Tigers a comfortable victory over the second-place Falcons.
In boy’s action, Murray High was hoping to repeat its dramatic push to the regional championship in 2021. Fort Campbell had an impressive day and was able to hold the Tigers off to earn a 159.5-123.5 victory. The Murray High boys claimed the regional runner-up trophy with three titles and five runner-up finishes to qualify for the state championships in seven events.
Rowdy Sokolowski repeated his performance from last year in the pole vault to secure a regional individual title and the team of Xavier Biggers, Mason Grant, Kainoa Olive and Christian Seavers continued their season-long dominance with wins in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Grant finished third in the 100 with Biggers grabbing fifth place. Biggers then came in third in the 200 with Seavers scoring points with a fifth-place showing.
Keaton McCoy grabbed the runner-up spot in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300 hurdles, while Cameron Youngblood finished second in the pole vault. Will Mitchum placed third in both the shot put and the discus. Zach Lasater finished fourth in the shot put, and Wyatt Buffington claimed fifth in the discus. Jayden Curtis came in fourth in the triple jump, and Zavion Carman wrapped up the field events with a fifth-place finish in the high jump.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith claimed second in the individual 800 and joined forces with Chase Renick, Jimmy Kjellberg and Luke Tompkins to earn second place in the 4x800 relay. Binfield-Smith teamed up with Caleb Cauley, McCoy and Carman to grab fourth place in the 4x400. Cauley took fourth place in the individual 400.
The Tigers’ scoring efforts in the distance events were handled by Luke Cross. Cross placed fourth in the 3200 and fifth in the 1600 to round out the Murray High scoring.
Next up for Murray High is a June 2 trip to Lexington for the KHSAA State Track & Field Championships at the University of Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.