OWENSBORO — Murray High’s Macy Saylor had the best round of any individual from Murray High or Calloway County Tuesday at the Kentucky High School Girls Golf Sub-Sectional at the Owensboro Country Club.
The sophomore Lady Tiger player finished her 18 holes with a 17-over-par 89 but that was not enough to qualify for next week’s state tournament in Bowling Green.
However, that did pace the Lady Tigers’ scoring that ended with a strong fourth-place finish Tuesday after Murray High qualified for the sub-sectional by finishing second in last week’s Region 1 Tournament at the Country Club of Paducah.
The next highest finisher of the local players was Calloway County junior Javen Campbell, who duplicated her score from last year’s Kentucky 2A Championships at this same course. Campbell started on the back nine Tuesday at OCC and had a 43 as she headed to the other side of the course. However, the front nine proved difficult as she ended with a 91, a stroke better than a few weeks ago at the 2022 version of the state 2A event.
Meanwhile, sophomore Emerson Vaughn and junior Jansyn Hays both ended their days with 93s for Murray High, while senior Catherine Kim finished with a 103.
This ends successful seasons for both the Murray High and Calloway sides as Murray High won its 11th consecutive Kentucky All “A” Region 1 title, then finished third at the state event in Richmond.
Campbell participated in her second straight 2A state tournament after being the medalist for the second straight time at the 2A Sectional 1 tournament.
