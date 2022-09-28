Kim

Murray High's Catherine Kim follows through on a tee shot during an event earlier this season at the Murray Country Club.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

OWENSBORO — Murray High’s Macy Saylor had the best round of any individual from Murray High or Calloway County Tuesday at the Kentucky High School Girls Golf Sub-Sectional at the Owensboro Country Club.

The sophomore Lady Tiger player finished her 18 holes with a 17-over-par 89 but that was not enough to qualify for next week’s state tournament in Bowling Green.