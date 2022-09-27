OWENSBORO — Where things probably could not have gone much better for Murray High’s Whitaker in Wednesday’s Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament at Paducah, a repeat was not in the cards in the state sub-sectional on Monday.
Whitaker struggled pretty much all day at the Owensboro Country Club course Monday, carding an 18-hole score of 91. That was not enough to advance to the state tournament next week in Bowling Green as Whitaker’s Tiger golf career came to an end.
However, it is a career on which the senior will look back and be quite proud. His performance last week in the regional came at one of the toughest, as well as most tradition-rich venues in western Kentucky, Paxton Park, as he and the rest of the field faced not only a course that is described as “long”but also a rare late-season heat wave that sent the high temperature to the 100-degree mark.
His 75 was good for sixth place and well within the 10 spots reserved for Monday’s event.
This also marked the second time Whitaker had advanced beyond the regional as he also managed that feat as a sophomore.
