Whitaker

Murray High's Grant Whitaker follows a putt on the seventh green Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

OWENSBORO — Where things probably could not have gone much better for Murray High’s Whitaker in Wednesday’s Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament at Paducah, a repeat was not in the cards in the state sub-sectional on Monday.

Whitaker struggled pretty much all day at the Owensboro Country Club course Monday, carding an 18-hole score of 91. That was not enough to advance to the state tournament next week in Bowling Green as Whitaker’s Tiger golf career came to an end.