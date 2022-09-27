MURRAY — Several local players have a chance to make an already outstanding high school golf season that much more memorable today in Owensboro.

That is when the Murray High girls team and Calloway County junior Javen Campbell will try to tame a difficult course at the Owensboro Country Club during the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional. This is a new wrinkle to the high school golf scene this year in Kentucky in an attempt to give more players a better opportunity of reaching the state tournament. 