MURRAY — Several local players have a chance to make an already outstanding high school golf season that much more memorable today in Owensboro.
That is when the Murray High girls team and Calloway County junior Javen Campbell will try to tame a difficult course at the Owensboro Country Club during the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional. This is a new wrinkle to the high school golf scene this year in Kentucky in an attempt to give more players a better opportunity of reaching the state tournament.
The top two teams from each regional automatically qualify with 10 other players receiving at-large bids. The Lady Tigers team finished second in last week’s Region 1 Tournament at the Country Club of Paducah, while Campbell took one of the at-large bids.
The runner-up finish marked only the latest big accomplishment this season for a Murray High team that has steadily improved as the season progressed. Along with notching their 11th straight Region 1 All “A”Championship early in the season at Drake Creek Golf Club in Ledbetter, the Lady Tigers made a big impact at the state All “A” in Richmond, finishing a solid third as a team.
A big reason for this surge has been the play of a pair of sophomores. Emerson Vaughn has been the medalist at some events this season, while Macy Saylor has been the Lady Tigers’ top player at other tournaments, including last week’s region in which she finished with a hard-earned 89 at CCP, one of the toughest courses in the commonwealth.
The improved play of junior Jansyn Hays has also made a huge difference down the stretch as her scores have steadily dropped since the beginning of the season, while seniors Ella Bryant and Catherine Kim have followed suit, improving with almost every outing.
Campbell could be a player to watch today, though. She will be getting a second look of this season at the Owensboro course and will be entering today perhaps seeking revenge.
She shot a 92 in the recent Kentucky 2A Championship on that same course, where she had early difficulties and had to battle hard the rest of the way. This came after she shot a 91, again on a day she had to fight hard, in last year’s 2A state event at OCC, meaning she will be playing her third competitive round within the last year on that course.
A stronger start today would be important for Campbell, who, like Vaughn, has shot in the 70s in 18-hole events this season.
Survivors of today’s event will advance to the state tournament next week in Bowling Green.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.