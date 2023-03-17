FRANKFORT — Student archers from across Kentucky return to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville to participate today and Saturday in one of the largest annual school archery tournaments in the country.
Nearly 8,200 students are registered for this year’s tournament.
The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is an in-school program introducing students in grades 4–12 to international-style target archery. Students learn about the sport of archery as part of their school’s curriculum and are then eligible to compete in school-hosted events for the opportunity to participate in state and national tournaments.
The program was first piloted in Kentucky in 2002 with 21 schools.
The growth in the Kentucky NASP State Tournament since its inception is mirrored by the program’s expanding popularity among students across the United States. Hosted in Louisville since 2004, the Kentucky tournament is now one of the largest state sporting competitions held anywhere.
“The National Archery in the Schools Program began in Kentucky as an in-school pilot program and has spread to most every U.S. state and a number of foreign nations,” said Lisa Frye, state NASP coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “An inclusive sport, NASP uses archery to teach focus, self-control, discipline and patience, all skills that help build student achievement.”
Archery is one of the oldest sports in the world, developing with human civilization for hunting, warfare and recreation. The first competitions took place in China during the Zhou dynasty (1027-256 B.C.). Featured at the Olympics in the early 20th century, archery returned as an Olympic sport in 1972 allowing for men’s, women’s, and mixed competition.
Elementary, middle and high school student-archers will compete for individual and team honors. The top 10 seniors in the boys’ and girls’ divisions will receive $1,000 scholarships to apply to any post-secondary education.
Archers will be challenged in two distinct competitions – traditional bullseye shooting at a multi-ringed, flat target and 3D shooting on lifelike foam targets in the form of various game animals. High-scoring archers will move on to the NASP Eastern Nationals scheduled May 11-13 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
The state tournament competition will be held in the North Wing, South Wing A-C and the East Hall including hourly competition flights of teams at 9 a.m. (EDT) both days. Spectator admission is free with parking at $12 per vehicle and $25 per bus.
New this year, all Kentucky NASP alumni, coaches, and friends are encouraged to participate in a special “Give Back” activity where they compete with 15 arrows at 10 meters for a chance to win equipment to donate to an archer or school of their choice.
Today, spectators and archers will have the opportunity to meet their range day requirements for Kentucky’s hunter education certification while at the tournament. The certification can be met by using an air rifle on an enclosed range that Kentucky Fish and Wildlife staff will host at the event. Participants must pre-register at Kentucky Hunter Education Range Day Course (register-ed.com) and must submit a copy of their completed hunter education voucher to test.
Complete state tournament results will be available online at NASP Tournaments. For more information about NASP, visit the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website at fw.ky.gov, the NASP Schools – National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) webpage, or call 800-858-1549.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.