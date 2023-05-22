MURRAY— Saturday’s draws for the Kentucky Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments resulted in good news and bad news for Calloway County fans.
The good news is, unlike other years, fans of both the Lakers and Lady Lakers, at least for a little while anyway, should be able to actually see both teams play. The Lady Lakers’ game is scheduled to start about half-an-hour ahead of the baseball contest, as both teams will be playing within walking distance of one another on the same campus.
Now, for the not-so-good news. That campus is McCracken County High School just west of Paducah ... and the opponents will be the host teams, both of whom are defending region champions multiple times over and are heavy favorites to repeat.
Yes, the task is daunting.
On the softball side, the Lady Lakers (14-15) are facing a McCracken team (28-5) at 7:30 tonight that beat them, 11-0, in Murray earlier this season. However, that was at about the time the waters for Calloway turned stormy with some injuries to players this team could ill afford to lose.
That led to an eight-game losing skid but the Lady Lakers are much healthier now and have won many more games than they have lost in that time. Still, Calloway has to still be smarting from a painful 7-4 loss in 10 innings to Marshall County in Tuesday’s 4th District Tournament title game at Murray, where the Lady Lakers had chance after chance to put the Lady Marshals in a deep hole but could not do it.
However, a team has no chance if it does not believe it can win, and that does not appear to be a problem for Head Coach Kady Arant’s Lady Lakers.
“I told everyone (at Saturday’s draw), ‘One of us has to beat McCracken ... might as well be me,’’ said Arant, who just happens to own the last coaching victory for a Region 1 team against the Lady Mustangs. It came in 2021, only days after the Lady Lakers won the Kentucky 2A Championships state tourney in Owensboro.
That day, Calloway upended McCracken, 6-5, in eight innings.
“And it can (happen) again,” she said.
This is a McCracken program that has only had to abdicate its Region 1 throne twice since coming into existence in 2014. The first came in 2018 when Ballard Memorial defeated McCracken in the region final. It was Graves County that sent the Lady Mustangs to their second straight region title game loss a year later.
McCracken won the state title in 2015.
On the baseball side, the Mustangs (25-10 against very stiff schedule) have never failed to win the region since they entered the fray in 2014. The closest any team has come to beating McCracken was crosstown arch rival Paducah Tilghman — 3-1 in the 2019 title game at venerable Brooks Stadium in Paducah.
The next closest was Calloway in 2017 as it fell, 3-0, at Draffenville. Ironically, that Laker team was led by Head Coach Zach Hobbs, who has been at McCracken since 2021 and has taken the Mustangs to at least the semifinal round of the state tournament in each of his two seasons, reaching the title game in 2021.
Meanwhile, Hobbs’ successor — Travis Turner — is in his eighth year with the Lakers and has managed to guide his teams to the region tournament all but one year. The Lakers (14-17) notched that latest visit last Monday with a heart-stopping 3-2 win in 10 innings over crosstown rival Murray High in the 4th District Tournament at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park.
An 8-2 loss to Marshall County a night later in the district title game put the Lakers into Saturday’s draw as a runner-up, which rendered the possibility of facing McCracken, the 2nd District champion, who beat Tilghman for the third time this season — 11-1 — in last week’s district title game.
However, Turner said he felt the Lakers could have been better last week against Marshall and is looking for better performance from his players this week.
“I’d like to stay that they will go out and grind and they will compete,” Turner observed. “And we have been to regionals six of the last seven years, so we are proud of that. You always want to think about being better every night.”
However, this is a Calloway team that has displayed a penchant for never being out of a game most of the season, winning several games in comeback fashion, while coming up short in others where they trailed big early before closing the gap, even taking a lead.
