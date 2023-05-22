MURRAYSaturday’s draws for the Kentucky Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments resulted in good news and bad news for Calloway County fans.

The good news is, unlike other years, fans of both the Lakers and Lady Lakers, at least for a little while anyway, should be able to actually see both teams play. The Lady Lakers’ game is scheduled to start about half-an-hour ahead of the baseball contest, as both teams will be playing within walking distance of one another on the same campus.

