DRAFFENVILLE — Calloway County Head Baseball Coach Travis Turner has been around the game of baseball most of his life and is very familiar with how this game will reward players who are good to it..
He saw that happen with one of his players Monday evening in the 4th District Tournament at Marshals Field. Jacob Akin, a sophomore outfielder who returned to the game after about five years away from it this season, made the game’s two biggest plays.
First, he made a leaping grab of a certain game-winning line drive off the bat of Murray High’s Cody Garner to end a Tigers scoring threat by then completing a double play at second base in the seventh inning. Then, he brought teammate Karsen Starks home with the eventual game-winning run with a single in the eighth in a drama-filled 4-3 win that sends the Lakers to tonight’s championship game in Draffenville.
“He is really just a special kid and I shared the story with our kids how, when his family moved here, he stopped playing baseball (while playing several other sports), so he had never played for us,”said Turner, whose team will play host Marshall County at 7 tonight. “But in the fall (after the soccer season had ended, where Akin was the goal-keeper), he came to me and said he wanted to try baseball, and I told him I’d be glad to look at him.
“Well, just to tel you the kind of kid Jacob is, (Calloway) lost in the region (soccer) tournament, and the next day, he was at Laker Field working out.
“Yes, the game rewards those who work at it.”
There were a lot of examples of players who have worked hard making impacts Monday. Both teams exhibited outstanding defense throughout this contest. Murray High showed fortitude, recovering from two Calloway runs in the opening inning to tie it twice, once at 2-2 in the second, once at 3-3 in the sixth.
And two pitchers, Calloway’s Conner Lockhart and Murray High’s Carson Garner was asked by Turner and Murray High Head Coach Sam Rushing to relieve their aces. Calloway’s Matthew Ray could not make it through the second inning because of control issues, while Murray High’s Nick Holcomb was taken off the mound in the same frame.
All Lockhart and Garner did was each hurl more than 100 pitches,while keeping their teams in the game.
“It didn’t go the way most people thought it would, did it?” said Rushing, who had watched Garner handcuff the dangerous Laker lineup in the teams’ first game on the Tigers’ home field, a 7-1 win. Murray High then beat the Lakers 9-3 a few days later for a season sweep.
“We knew the second we won that second game, that this game was going to be like this, and I don’t think it caught anybody off guard. It was just a good baseball game and it turned out in their favor today.”
Cole Lockhart’s infield single and Ty Weatherly’s double put Calloway up 2-0 in the first before a wild pitch scored Kobe Watson to cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom half.
Watson’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 2-3 in the second before Conner Lockhart’s bloop single returned the lead to the Lakers at 3-2 in the third.
It stayed that way until the sixth when a wild pitch scored Murray High’s Josh Eaton with the tying run.
