DRAFFENVILLE — As last year’s runner-up in Region 1 softball, Calloway County wants to finish the job this year and advance to the state tournament.
Monday night, they encountered a feisty Murray High team in a 4th District Tournament opener that proved very difficult. Simply, the Lady Tigers, swept by Calloway in the regular season, were not leaving Lady Marshals Field until they had exhausted themselves, hoping it would be enough to push them over the top.
They missed by one run, the closest margin of the three games this season, as the Lady Lakers kept their region title dream alive with a 2-1 win that advances them to tonight’s title game with host Marshall County.
“I was a little too interesting for my taste,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team scored once in the second on Bailee Grogan’s fly ball that resulted in a Murray High error and in the third when Preslee Phillips, who hurt Murray High in all three games this season as a runner, scored after stealing third base and coming home on a throwing error. “But we had too many errors (two) and we dropped a lot of balls and, anytime you do that, you leave the other team in it, and they were fighting.”
However, Calloway had a stabilizing force in pitcher Izzy Housden, who managed to avoid major damage in two innings where the Lady Tigers had the bases loaded, the fourth and the seventh. Murray High did score once in the fourth when Aiden Farr’s bloop single scored the Lady Tigers’ only run and left the sacks loaded with only one out.
But Housden minimized the damage by getting a pop-up that, though misplayed, resulted in a forceout at home and a groundout. Housden turned the trick again in the seventh with third baseman Reese Settle ending the game by catching Murray High batter Victoria Burton’s pop fly in foul ground after initially falling down but keeping her eye on the ball to make a diving catch.
That ended a game in which both teams only had three hits as Housden had 10 strikeouts, while Murray High’s Kylie Chapman ended with five.
“They didn’t give up, not a single time tonight,” said Murray High Head Coach Kim Pidcock. “I’m very proud of them tonight.
“They made some killer plays against us but we made some killer plays on them. This was the team I knew we had in us and we almost got it done tonight.”
Calloway split with Marshall in the regular season, ironically with each team winning on the other’s home field. Calloway won the first game by a 2-0 score at Draffenville before the Lady Marshals came to Murray and scored a stunning 11-3 win.
First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. today.
