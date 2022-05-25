MAYFIELD — Calloway County could not recreate its magic from late Monday night as it attempted to slay the biggest dragon in western Kentucky high school baseball Tuesday in the semifinals of the Region 1 Tournament at Graves County High School.
However, as it walked away from the field Tuesday evening after a 10-4 loss to mighty McCracken County, ranked No. 1 in Kentucky, Calloway did so with its head high. It did something in this game that had only happened once before Tuesday.
The Lakers (13-19) had a lead on McCracken (32-6).
“Outstanding start for our club offensively,” said Calloway Head Coach Travis Turner, whose team — less than 24 hours removed from a dramatic 10-5 win over Mayfield at Draffenville — stormed out of the starting gate to punch the Mustangs in the mouth and lead 2-0 after a half-inning. “We felt that making that move with (left fielder Ty Weatherly, 4-of-5 Monday) to the front (of the batting order) and (center fielder Braden Pingel, who was 3-for-5 Monday) to the No. 2 spot would give us a shot to put some pressure on them. Well, Ty comes up with another hit, Braden gets the bunt down, we get Ty to third and (starting pitcher) Cadwell (Turner) gets him in, kind of made to order there.
“Then, the Lockhart brothers (shortstop Conner) and (first baseman Cole) go with real estate rules ... location, location, location. Conner drops one into right field and Cole sneaks one down the third-base line. The fun part about all of that, along with all of the electricity this created in our dugout, is that, to the best of my knowledge, since McCracken consolidated (2012-13 school year), that is just the second time we have led them. We were up 2-0 in a game in 2018 down at their place (in Paducah), so the energy was there and it was great for them to see what they could do.”
Calloway still had the lead as the bottom of the third inning arrived, and it was clear that the Mustangs’ fans were nervous. Their team, with some help from the young Lakers, eased those nerves quickly.
After Calloway right fielder Jacob Akin, who has had a huge postseason both with the bat and his glove, started that inning with a sliding catch for the first out and Cadwell Turner struck out the next batter, things started changing.
Dylan Riley cranked a long RBI double to left to cut the lead to 2-1. Then, a wild pitch tied the game, followed by Jack Bennett’s seeing-eye single to left that put the Mustangs in the lead for the first time.
In the fourth, Scout Moffatt’s single to right-center, then Riley’s sacrifice fly to left increased the lead to 5-2. Order seemed restored.
However, the Lakers were not finished. And they had reason for believing they could win as it had been in the fifth that their surge began against Mayfield after trailing the Cardinals 4-0. Three runs was nothing.
And the Lakers responded as Weatherly — 2-for-3 Tuesday — got an infield single, as did Pingel, to start the fifth. Then, a wild pitch scored Weatherly and Calloway was back within 5-3.
“When they pushed back to go up 3-2, we acted a little deflated ... ‘Oh no! The dam has broken. We’re out of this.’” Coach Turner said of how the demeanor changed after the Mustangs, in expected fashion, responded. “To our credit, though, we pulled back to 5-3, and I said (late Monday night), if we were within one run in the sixth, I’d take it. Well, two was close enough.”
However, McCracken, perhaps from the previous late night finally wearing on the Lakers, demonstrated their full offensive ability in the bottom of the sixth. Calloway, who ended the game with five errors, two on attempted pickoff throws that were errant, one on a dropped third strike putout, helped the Mustangs with two wild pitches that both resulted in scores. The big shot, though, came from the McCracken bats as Miller Green found the left-center-field gap for a two-run double.
Calloway did not go silent into the night, though, as Weatherly reached base on a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch for the final run of the Lakers’ season.
“What McCracken (coached by former longtime Calloway Head Coach Zach Hobbs) does to you is just grind at you with their depth,” Coach Turner said. “In their lineup, they have guys in their bottom third that would be in the middle third of most other orders and Coach Hobbs paid Cadwell (who went the first four innings and surrendered only five hits) a compliment when he told me, ‘I don’t know anybody in the region that has done a better job of having us off-balance early.’
“They’re relentless and one of the things that I respect and love about McCracken County is, yes, they have a lot of guys that are going to play college baseball, but their approach is not sizzle. They are meat-and-potatoes. They are about substance. They’re fundamentally sound and don’t ever stop coming at you. They may not break through initially, but they’re going to keep pounding.
“There’s a reason they’re one of the best teams in the state of Kentucky.”
