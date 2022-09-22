PADUCAH — The popular folk-pop group America wrote the legendary song "Horse with No Name" way back in 1971.

However, those words were perfectly suited for Wednesday's 2022 Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament, specifically when it came to the part of "The heat was hot, the ground was dry and the air was full of sound." It was approaching 100 degrees Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah, in the midst of a dry spell throughout the area and, along with the unmistakable whack sound of a driver striking the ball, there were also a few "Fores" along the way, even the “gonk” of a spectator being struck by a ball bouncing into the woods.