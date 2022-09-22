PADUCAH — The popular folk-pop group America wrote the legendary song "Horse with No Name" way back in 1971.
However, those words were perfectly suited for Wednesday's 2022 Region 1 Boys Golf Tournament, specifically when it came to the part of "The heat was hot, the ground was dry and the air was full of sound." It was approaching 100 degrees Wednesday at Paxton Park in Paducah, in the midst of a dry spell throughout the area and, along with the unmistakable whack sound of a driver striking the ball, there were also a few "Fores" along the way, even the “gonk” of a spectator being struck by a ball bouncing into the woods.
Simply, it was a fight for survival ... for everyone. In the end, though, someone always perseveres. Murray High's Grant Whitaker did just that, holding his game together in the face of the brutal conditions and emerging with an 18-hole score of 75, good enough to continue his Tiger career next week at the Kentucky State Sub-Sectional in Owensboro.
“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” said Whitaker, whose performance was good enough for sixth place Wednesday and marks the second time he has advanced from the regional round to a state tourney round. Winners in Owensboro advance to the state tournament in Lexington.
“This is the second time out of three because I couldn’t play last year because I had broken my wrist, so it was good to get back out here today. I wasn’t thinking so much about this maybe being my last time (as a high school player). I just wanted to have a good time and I was getting to play with two guys I know really well (Jack Butts of host Paducah Tilghman, third with a 73, and Aiden Hahn, who matched Whitaker with a 75 and tied for sixth), so it was a good day.
“It was a little hot out there too.”
As hot as the conditions were, though, the play was hotter. Region 1’s best players delivered Wednesday as a 77 was the highest score for emerging with a sub-sectional spot.
“I figured 79,” said Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker, Grant’s mother, who, during Wednesday’s round, was predicting that very low scores would be required to even be in contention for not just state qualifying spots, but the region title for individuals and teams.
“That was still too high (on the individual side). And look at those team scores (champion Marshall County had a 300, with Trey Wall’s 70 winning the individual crown)! St. Mary had a 309 for runner-up and McCracken had a 310 and that wasn’t good enough. I don’t know how many teams in this state will have a 310 and not go as a team.”
Grant also took the hard route on at least two holes. His tee shots found the fairways, of neighboring holes. However, he managed to calm himself and end those holes with pars, the key moments to him getting one more shot next week.
Murray High ended the team competition seventh out of 17 teams. Ian Dahncke had an 85, while Tucker Blane shot a 90 and Scott Winchester carded a 92.
Calloway County’s team score of 391 was led by Aidan Poston’s 86, followed by a 93 from Micah Koenecke, a 103 from John Knight and Matthew Jones’ 109.
