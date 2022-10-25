DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County High School hosted the KHSAA Region 1 Class A and Class 2A Regional Championships Saturday afternoon. Calloway County and Murray High had terrific days on the course as both local schools advanced their boy’s and girls’ teams to the KHSAA State Championships in their respective classes.
Reese Settle led Head Coach Jonathan Grooms’ Lady Lakers squad to a school record of 19 points with her second straight individual Class 2A regional title. The 19-point total was the lowest score by any team in the region in the last 20 years. Calloway County placed six runners in the top 10, all seven in the top 14 overall, on their way to hoisting their third Class 2A regional championship trophy in as many years.
Calloway County’s dominant depth was on full display early as Bella Norsworthy and Sadie Lilly followed Settle with third and fourth-place finishes, respectively. Angie Emery claimed seventh and Vayla Carlisle rounded out the Laker scoring with her ninth-place showing. Mirielle Gupton (10th) and Addison Jennings (14th) also competed for Grooms’ squad.
Grooms was obviously pleased with the Lady Lakers performance.
“The girls ran a smart race Saturday,” Grooms said. “The goal was to win and win big, which they did. We had six runners in the top 10 overall, just a great day of running for them. Bella Norsworthy and Sadie Lilly came through big time in third and fourth overall.”
Grooms spoke about Settle’s performance in glowing terms.
“Reese ran an excellent race, she was patient and followed the plan in the first 1.5 miles. She let her advantage when it comes to strength really be the big factor in the race. She pulled away from Moore midway and never looked back.”
Coach Emily Chipman’s Murray High girl’s team claimed Class A regional hardware for the second year in a row. The defending regional champions returned their top five runners from a year ago, but were upended by St. Mary High School in 2022. The Lady Tigers did secure the runner-up trophy by placing three runners in the top 10.
Leah Jenkins led the Murray High girls with a third-place showing while her teammate Jade Green nabbed fifth place. Sophia Spier finished 10th for the Lady Tigers. Meg Robinson claimed 22nd place with Marlee Riddle right on her heels in 23rd to close out the Murray high scoring. Holly Green (27th) and Bria Stiff (28th) also competed for Murray High in the race.
Calloway County’s Daniel Puckett was considered a legitimate threat to challenge defending Class 2A champion Austin Cavanaugh of Trigg County for the individual boy’s title. That threat seemed even more plausible when Puckett defeated Cavanaugh earlier in the season. Puckett was in position to claim the title when he took a hard spill with less than a mile left in the race. The senior competitor got up and managed an impressive fourth-place finish considering the circumstances.
Landon McCartney claimed the fifth spot for Grooms’ team with teammate Dominic Cashion not far behind in eighth. Cole Thomas finished 22nd while Nathan Puckett rounded out the Calloway County scoring in 24th place. Ezra Foote came in 25th and Nick Caldwell fought through a season-long injury issue to finish in 29th place.
The Lakers finished third in the team standings just one point behind runner-up Trigg County. Webster County placed all five scorers in the top 10 to continue their stranglehold on the team title.
Grooms was proud of the effort his charges showed.
“The boys came up one point short of second which is heart-breaking, but we will get redemption this week at state against Trigg,” Grooms said. “My senior boys ran their hearts out. Daniel went for the win and unfortunately, took a hard fall at the 2.25 mile mark and was not able to recover. Landon ran a smart race and was patient in the first mile and reeled the field in over the last two miles. Dominic was aggressive and ran his style race.”
Murray High’s boys returned to the regional championship with high hopes after a runner-up finish in the team standings a year ago. Chipman’s team got a phenomenal performance from the precocious Guervenson Binfield-Smith, but lacked the depth necessary to mount a serious challenge. The Tigers finished well behind defending champion Dawson Springs in fourth place. The fourth-place finish was good enough to give Murray High a return trip to the state championship meet.
Binfield-Smith outdueled defending region champion William Lubas of Fort Campbell by 24 seconds en route to winning the individual Class A regional crown for Murray High. The pair were well ahead of the rest of the field, but another Binfield-Smith was lurking about a minute behind them to give the Tigers a scoring boost.
Steeven Binfield-Smith placed fifth in his first varsity regional action, while Luke Tompkins came in 12th to give the Tigers another finisher near the top of the standings. Noble Kieffer claimed 32nd and Chris Bloomdahl finished 35th to complete the Murray High scoring quintet. Ben Cauley returned recently from a season-long injury absence to finish 39th. Arnaldo Madrid was the final runner to finish the five-kilometer race for the Tigers when he crossed the line in 66th place.
Chipman and long-time assistant coach Eran Guse were pleased with the effort shown by all of their competitors.
“I’m really proud of how the team did Saturday,” Chipman said. “It was very competitive in both races and they rose to the challenge. Coach Guse and I are proud of them.”
