DRAFFENVILLE — Marshall County High School hosted the KHSAA Region 1 Class A and Class 2A Regional Championships Saturday afternoon. Calloway County and Murray High had terrific days on the course as both local schools advanced their boy’s and girls’ teams to the KHSAA State Championships in their respective classes.

Reese Settle led Head Coach Jonathan Grooms’ Lady Lakers squad to a school record of 19 points with her second straight individual Class 2A regional title. The 19-point total was the lowest score by any team in the region in the last 20 years. Calloway County placed six runners in the top 10, all seven in the top 14 overall, on their way to hoisting their third Class 2A regional championship trophy in as many years.