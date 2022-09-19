MURRAY – One of the fiercest courses in Kentucky awaits the field in today’s Kentucky Region 1 Girls Golf Tournament at the Country Club of Paducah.
On the line will be state tournament opportunities for players placing in the highest finishing positions. Murray High’s vastly improved play gives the Lady Tigers a shot to go to the state event as a team, while sophomore Emerson Vaughn seems to be in a good position to claim an at-large individual spot as she has led that charge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.