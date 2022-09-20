PADUCAH – For much of the field, Monday’s Region1 Girls Golf Tournament was a matter of survival as much as the pursuit of low scores.
Simply, the course at the Country Club of Paducah has had a reputation for being one of the toughest in Kentucky for many years and it more than displayed that reputation Monday. Many a ball found the woods, sand or, yes, the water.
However, it is in a situation like this that the players and teams that find that small amount of resolve to stay patient and keep things simple in the face of this monstrosity to not only survive, but succeed. That is what Murray High did as a team, as well as Calloway County’s Javen Campbell and they are going to next level of the postseason because of it.
Murray High was beaten and bloodied, but still managed a team score of 379 and earned the runner-up spot and a berth to the sub-sectional round next week in Owensboro. Campbell’s 18-hole score of 91 was also enough to earn one of the qualifying spots for the sub-sectional.
For Murray High, this will mark the first time the Lady Tigers have gone to a state tournament as a team since 2017, when they finished seventh at Bowling Green.
“I knew this was going to be close. We just had to keep battling. If you had a bad hole, you couldn’t get upset. You had to keep playing,” said Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker, who became emotional as she remembered a specific year when a Lady Tiger player narrowly missed a state bid after a day of fighting the CCP course. Her tears, this time, were for joy.
“And we did it against other very good teams. McCracken County and Mayfield are very good teams, but this is situation where you have to outsmart the course, which is not easy to do.
“Coach (John) Saylor was telling the girls before today about playing some of the par-4s as if they were really par-5s (because CCP plays very long) and about hitting the smart shot and not going for the green because if you miss the green to the right, the ball is gone.”
So Murray High played conservative, and it worked. Their scores included an 89 from sophomore Macy Saylor, 90s from Emerson Vaughn and Jansyn Hays and a 110 from Catherine Kim. That was enough to defeat McCracken and Mayfield by less than 20 strokes.
“We all did really well, considering how hard this course is,” Macy Saylor said. “I’m proud of our team. We played in a lot of tournaments and practiced pretty much every day together. We’re all friends and spend all of our time together and we were texting notes to each other about how this was a hard course and what we needed to do.”
One of the main points of emphasis, along with avoiding the brutal sand bunkers around the greens was resisting the urge to try and make long putts and settling for lags and relatively easy tap-ins.
That was also part of the game plan for Calloway’s Campbell. Time after time, she had putts of 20 to 25 feet but was having those attempts end within two or three feet, not seven, eight or even longer distances for having targeted the hole too aggressively, as happens frequently with courses with difficult pin placements.
“No, that’s doesn’t work. Now, sure, I was hoping some putts might fall but I wasn’t upset if they ended close,” Campbell said. That philosophy now has her returning to the Owensboro Country Club next week for the first round, or what is also being called the “sub-sectional.” Campbell has played that course the past two seasons as the medalist of the Kentucky Class 2A Sectional 1 Tournament.
“Yeah, twice within a month,” said Calloway Head Coach and Owensboro native Abby Montgomery. She is an alumnus of Daviess County High School and played on the D.C. golf team.
“It’s awesome. But I tell you, it’s a pretty humbling feeling too. (Campbell) really held her own out there today and I’m really proud of Javen. Even though she had a couple of bad holes, she made up for it.”
Campbell’s pars at the 17th and 18th holes were her highlights as she had very nice approach shots to within short distance of the hole. She lagged her birdie putts, then easily tapped in for valuable pars.
Vaughn had a birdie at No. 18 as she was able to recover from a potentially disastrous tee shot, then, after laying up on her second shot, dropped her approach within six feet.
Campbell was backed by Brie Lucas with a 102, Bailee Lucas with a 113 and Kaylee Tharp with a 148. None of the Lady Lakers had played at CCP before Monday.
Marshall County easily won the team title and Lady Marshal player Trinity Beth took the individual title with a solid 71.
