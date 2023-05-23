PADUCAH — The last time Calloway County ran into Kentucky softball superpower McCracken County, well, was forgettable.
It was in the third game of the season and came almost exactly at the time the Lady Lakers began experiencing a myriad of issues caused by injuries, eventually leading to an uncharacteristic eight-game losing streak for Calloway. While the 11-0 run-rule loss in six innings probably had little to do with all of that, still it showed the gap between the Lady Mustangs and one of their many pursuers in Region 1.
Fast forward to Monday night’s return engagement in the first round of the Region 1 Championship on the Lady Mustangs’ home field and things were quite different. No, Calloway did not get the win against the 2nd District champions, but it did seem to show that it is getting closer, falling 3-0 at Baptist Health Field, though it was very painful as it ended its season at 14-16, while McCracken (29-5 and three-time defending region champion) moved into tonight’s semifinals against Graves County.
“It just stinks that we’re already out,” said Calloway Head Coach Kady Arant, whose team is two years removed from not only playing McCracken for the region title but also inflicting the last loss on the Lady Mustangs by any region team, 6-5 in eight innings at Murray.
“I think a lot of times we get underestimated because we are a smaller program and my kids that are graduating this year (catcher Carson McReynolds, pitcher/infielder Emerson Grogan, infielder Sophie Lax and infielder Mattie Overby), when they were eighth graders and they’d play McCracken, it was run-rule. It’s hard to show up when that happens but they’ve come a long way in five years
“This is now showing that our program can compete. We’re not intimidated and we gave them a great game here … at home. And I knew we were going to give them a good game, regardless.”
That Calloway did Monday night as the Lady Lakers limited McCracken to its lowest run total against a region opponent this season. Unfortunately, Calloway could not muster enough offense to overcome the little offense the usually-explosive Lady Mustangs were able to generate.
McCracken only had five hits Monday but it was a walk and a crucial error that provided the difference in the bottom of the fourth when Raygan Rodgers’ one-out bunt resulted in a throwing error that plated the first run. Insult to injury followed as McCracken’s Grace Henderson sent a shallow fly ball barely beyond the second-base bag that fell for a bloop single and a 2-0 lead.
“That’s a cheap hit and, as a former pitcher myself, it’s really frustrating,” Arant said of Henderson’s fly ball. “If we had gotten the out before that, it’s a pop fly because our defense would’ve been playing differently, but they got the hit at the right time and that’s just what good teams do.”
Henderson’s hit was big because it meant McCracken pitcher Anna Kate Hawes now had a cushion with which to work. She had escaped trouble in the first inning when she allowed Calloway leadoff batter Preslee Phillips to reach base after being hit by a pitch. Phillips eventually was stranded at third.
Now Hawes was able to relax and had relatively smooth sailing the rest of the way. McCracken padded the lead with a run off a fielder’s choice in the sixth.
However, she did lose a no-hitter in the seventh when Emerson Grogan sent a liner to left-center field for a double. However, no further damage resulted as the Lady Lakers simply could not put hits together to raise the threat level.
Many of the Lady Lakers’ outs Monday were on very high pop-ups. However, Arant indicated that this may not have been from overly poor at-bats, a common idea with pop-ups.
“When you’re hitting them as high as we were tonight, it means you’re just missing it, so we may have actually been closer than it looked to some really big hits,” she said, noting that McCracken’s outfield was playing quite deep. “They played us at the fence, and that was smart because we’ve been hitting a lot of long fly balls (late in the season), so they knew that’s what we were doing.
“That’s what any coach would do.”
The tight matchup between Calloway and McCracken was part of a very competitive first day of play in the Region 1 tourney with a couple of surprises.
One of those resulted in an upset loss for the team that defeated Calloway in last week’s 4th District title game in Murray as Marshall County, on its home field in Draffenville, let an early lead slip away in a 9-6 stunner to 1st District runner-up Carlisle County. And the Marshall venue bore witness to another upset in the second game that night as 3rd District champion Ballard Memorial upended 2nd District runner-up Paducah Tilghman, a region finalist last season, by a 10-9 score.
In the first game at Paducah, 3rd District runner-up Graves County, whose 6-4 loss to the Lady Mustangs ranks as their most competitive game so far against a Region 1 opponent, defeated 1st District champ Hickman County, 5-2.
