Murray High’s Meg Robinson signals ‘We’re No. 1,” as Murray High clinched the girls’ and boys’ Region 1 swimming titles for the third straight year Saturday in Hopkinsville. Robinson had a huge day herself by winning first place in all four of her races, including two as an individual competition.

HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High’s mastery over Region 1 in swimming continued this past weekend.

The smallest school by enrollment in the region, the Murray High girls’ and boys’ programs once again swept the team titles of the Kentucky Region 1 Swimming Championships at Hopkinsville High School. The Lady Tigers won their third straight region title by edging second-place McCracken County, while the boys notched their three-peat by easily outpacing host Hoptown.

