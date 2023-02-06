HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High’s mastery over Region 1 in swimming continued this past weekend.
The smallest school by enrollment in the region, the Murray High girls’ and boys’ programs once again swept the team titles of the Kentucky Region 1 Swimming Championships at Hopkinsville High School. The Lady Tigers won their third straight region title by edging second-place McCracken County, while the boys notched their three-peat by easily outpacing host Hoptown.
Murray High Head Coach Sara Smith was named Female Coach of the Year, while Kellie Tobertge was named Co-Male Athlete of the Year and Coral Brogan received the Sportsmanship Award.
On the girls’ side, Meg Robinson emerged with four championships as she was part of the 200-meter medley and 400-meter freestyle relay teams, while earning individual wins in the 200 medley and 100 breaststroke races. She joined Brogan, Jenna Turley and Amelie Johnson on those relay wins.
Turley joined Sasha Patel, Tatum Faulkner and Maya Reed for a win in the 200 free relay. Turley also earned the title in the 50 free.
On the boys’ side, it was Tobergte having a day to remember as he ended the day with three championships. He took first in both the 50 free and 100 free and joined teammates Mason McCallum, Cooper Eye and Gabe Turley in winning the 400 free relay. Gabe also took the win in the 200 IM.
