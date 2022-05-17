PADUCAH — After one day of play in the Region 1 Tennis Tournament, Calloway County and Murray High still have players in the running for titles.
On the girls side, Murray High’s Macee Flores finds herself two wins from a title after she defeated Frannie Hideg of Paducah Tilghman on Monday by a 6-4, 6-1 final score in the second round. This came after she opened with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Annie Jones of Community Christian Academy.
Calloway’s Amber Wu has also reached this point by defeating Graves County’s Lydie Bradley, 6-3, 6-4.
In doubles, Calloway and Murray High teams met each other with the Calloway team of Cana McDonald and Gracie Turner getting past the Murray High duo of Madelyn Myers and Kendyll English in a very spirited match, 6-3, 5-7, 10-6. Murray High’s Malaika Gachoka and Avery Vanover won their first match over a Marshall County team but fell to a Mayfield team in the second round.
On the boys’ side, Murray High’s Grant Whitaker and Calloway’s Isaac Schwepker both advanced to Round 3. Whitaker took care of CCA’s Evan Joyce by a 6-1, 6-1 score, then handled Graves County’s Mason Whitaker by the same score.
Schwepker advanced to within two wins of a region title by handling Aaron Lundberg of Marshall County by a score of 6-3, 7-5.
On the doubles side, Calloway’s duo of Kolt and Jude Bazzell had to battle Murray High’s Peter Kerrick and Bryce Kough in quite a battle with that match ending with a score of 6-7, 6-2, 10-7.
Play continues today at multiple venues throughout the Paducah area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.