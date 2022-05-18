PADUCAH — Four representatives from Calloway County and Murray High entered Tuesday’s second day of competition in the 2022 Region 1 Tennis Tournament only two wins away from region titles.
However, all four faced significant challenges with some of the top players in western Kentucky at the Lone Oak Tennis Center and those proved too much.
In girls singles, Murray High’s Macee Flores’ run ended with a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Marshall County’s JC Wells, while the Calloway girls doubles team of Cana McDonald and Gracie Turner fell to their opponents from Marshall County as well.
In boys singles, Calloway’s Isaac Schwepker, who made a huge run to snag a state tournament bid a year ago could not turn the trick a second straight year as he fell to Whitson McNeil of Paducah Tilghman, while Murray High’s Grant Whitaker met the same fate against Keegan Terrone of Marshall 6-4, 6-2.
That left the Calloway boys doubles team of Kolt and Jude Bazzell, who, like their Lady Lakers counterparts, went three sets to reach the quarterfinals on Monday. However, the magic ran out Tuesday as they were ousted by a team from Marshall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.