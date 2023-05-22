MAYFIELD — Head Coach Krysten Sebby’s Murray High Lady Tigers track and field team ran away from the competition at the Kentucky Class A Region 1 Championship Thursday night to secure its third straight region team title.
The Murray High boys placed third, ending a two-year run of claiming a regional trophy since the COVID-19-canceled season 2020.
Team honors and individual awards were not all that was at stake on Thursday. The top two finishers in each event earn a berth in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class A State Track and Field Championship at the University of Kentucky on June 1.
The Lady Tigers won in dominant fashion with victories in five individual events, while also claiming regional supremacy in a pair of relays. Five runner-up finishes and four third-place showings helped Sebby’s squad score 153 points to Fort Campbell’s 111.
Layla Green blazed to a pair of new school records as she won the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles. Green bested Emma Dill of University Heights by about three seconds in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.59 seconds. Her 300 hurdles time of 46.66 seconds was even more dominant as the freshman was more than five seconds ahead of the second-place Dill.
Green joined Canyon Bourque, Allie Vonnahme and Kendyll English to win the 4x200 relay. Eighth-grader Kaydence Kindle claimed the long jump title with Green as the runner-up.
Jade Green edged Gabby Ault of St. Mary by .15 seconds to win the 1600 run. Leah Jenkins won the 800 with Jade placing fifth. The duo teamed with Allie and Ashley Vonnahme for a win in the 4x800 relay.
Jade was runner-up in the 3200 with Sophia Spier coming in fifth. Spier also scored with a fifth-place finish in the 1600.
English took second in the 200, while Ashley was sixth. Isabelle Bourne took second in the triple jump, then joined Jenkins, Tatum Faulkner and Hannah Elmore for a runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay. Bourne claimed third in the 400 with Jenkins finishing in fourth place.
Kindle got a third-place finish in the 100 and also was sixth in the high jump. Kindle, Bourque and English also teamed up with Madyson Martin for third in the 4x100 relay.
Flora Falwell placed third in the pole vault. Alyssa Watkins was fourth in the 300 hurdles, while Jenna Turley ended fifth in the 100 hurdles. Makayla Alderman rounded out the scoring for Sebby’s squad with a sixth-place finish in the discus.
In boys’ action, Wyatt Buffington and Cooper Cunningham won individual titles and the Tigers claimed second place and a spot in the state meet in five events. UHA edged Murray High for the runner-up spot in the team standings by a score of 104-96. Fort Campbell claimed the title with 135 points.
Buffington won his Region 1 championship in the discus, while Cunningham secured first in the pole vault. Max Rosa was second behind Cunningham.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith was the runner-up in the 800 before teaming with Luke Tompkins, Kellen Crouch and Aiden Armstrong for a second-place finish in the 4x800. Acey Stricklin was runner-up in the high jump.
Camden Hudspeth, Cortino Allen, Kainoa Olive and Christian Seavers finished second in the 4x100. Jayden Curtis claimed third in the long jump. Seavers placed third in the 100, while Allen was fifth. The duo then teamed up with Hudspeth and Preston Key for third in the 4x200.
Key scored with a fourth-place finish in the 400 before joining Jarvis Reed, Brady Burkeen and Binfield-Smith for a fourth-place showing in the 4x400. Key also took fourth in the triple jump. Ben Davis wrapped up the scoring for the Tigers with a fourth-place finish in the shot put.
“I’m very proud of both teams,” Sebby said. “We had a lot of personal bests, which is really all I can ask and hope for when it comes to one of the biggest meets of the year for us. We had some missed opportunities on both sides, but unfortunately, that’s where it affected us on the boys’ side.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.