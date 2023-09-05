BOWLING GREEN — This time, the path to Owensboro was tougher for the Calloway County Lady Lakers in the Kentucky 2A Championships Girls Soccer Tournament.
Unlike the last two seasons, where they faced a Hart County program who they cleanly outmanned, the three-time defending Sectional 1 champions found themselves against a seasoned Bardstown ballclub in Saturday’s Supersectional 1 title match. Adding to the difficulty, the Sectional 3 champion Lady Tigers spent most of their time on artificial turf, a surface that is basically foreign to the Lady Lakers.
The good news for the Lady Lakers is the turf was a non-factor. In fact, the Lady Lakers took the match to the Lady Tigers early, leading by a goal late in the first half. However, Bardstown’s experience at being in big matches seemed to show later as it tied the match before halftime, then found a way to score twice in the final 15 minutes in a 4-2 win to deny Calloway a third straight trip to the 2A Final Four.
“We fought hard,” said Calloway Head Coach Tim Stark, whose team dropped to 6-3 on the season, while the Lady Tigers advanced to Owensboro for the second straight year after improving to 6-5. Bardstown was last year’s state 2A runner-up and is two years removed from a win in the first round of the KHSAA state tournament before falling in the Elite Eight.
“I told the girls at halftime that, as always, I felt like the game would be decided in the first 10 minutes of the second half and, sure enough, we go down three times and lay three shots right at their goal. One bounces off (a post), one where the goalie made a save and another one that just missed to the side.”
Perhaps feeling fortunate to still be tied, Bardstown gained control of possession and eventually took command. No, it was not leading scorer Tate Blincoe, a nightmare matchup at 6’4” and already a commitment to Southeastern Conference power Mississippi, who did the damage. In fact, she did not register in the scoring, thanks to feisty Lady Laker defender KayBre Gamble, who surrendered about eight inches.
The Lady Tigers, though, are a team of multiple threats and it showed as players other than Blincoe gave Bardstown the push it needed in the final 15 minutes with the tie-breaking and clinching goals.
Calloway used goals from Raylee McClure (with a Josey McManus assist) and Addison Jennings (off a McClure feed) to take a 2-1 lead into the final few minutes of the opening half, but Bardstown tied it just before halftime. Stark said he still felt good about his team’s chances, heading to the second half, but knew keeping the halftime lead would have made a big difference.
“I couldn’t ask anymore of these girls, but we’re learning right now how to win. We’ve got to learn how to win these tight games,” he said. “These tough competitions that we’re putting ourselves in, though, are helping us do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.