Gamble vs. Marshall

Calloway County's KayBre Gamble battles a Marshall County player for the ball earlier this season at Draffenville. Saturday, Gamble was given the daunting assignment of trying to defend Bardstown star Tate Blincoe and did hold her scoreless.

BOWLING GREEN — This time, the path to Owensboro was tougher for the Calloway County Lady Lakers in the Kentucky 2A Championships Girls Soccer Tournament.

Unlike the last two seasons, where they faced a Hart County program who they cleanly outmanned, the three-time defending Sectional 1 champions found themselves against a seasoned Bardstown ballclub in Saturday’s Supersectional 1 title match. Adding to the difficulty, the Sectional 3 champion Lady Tigers spent most of their time on artificial turf, a surface that is basically foreign to the Lady Lakers. 

