BOWLING GREEN — Calloway County has been just fine in the Sectional 1 part of the Kentucky 2A Championships Boys Soccer Tournament in all three years of the event.
The problem is Supersectional 1. Two years ago, it was a superhuman effort from an opposing goal-keeper in a shootout that resulted in a maddening loss to Franklin-Simpson in Murray. Last year, the Lakers ran into the class on the field as eventual state 2A champion Warren Central easily won in Bowling Green.
And Saturday’s return to the supersectional? Last year’s result was probably less painful. It was another shootout, this time with Louisville private school DeSales, the Sectional 3 champion. Calloway, in fact, looked much better than it did in either of the first two supersectional ventures as it engaged in a classic battle with the Colts at Warren East High School in Bowling Green.
However, in the end, the result was the same, a heartbreaking 3-2 loss (5-4 in the shootout).
“Yes, we lost this one in PKs, but it’s a different feeling this time,” said Calloway Head Coach Evan Pierce, whose team dropped to 6-3, while DeSales improved to 6-2-1. “DeSales is a good team, and it was a hard game, both ways. I mean, it was a high-intensity, physical game and the guys put everything on the line. Both teams had chances.
“For us, the Franklin-Simpson loss (where Calloway, first, surrendered the tying goal as the final seconds were expiring in the second half, then could only score once in five penalty kicks in the shootout) was a pretty bad feeling because we knew we blew it for ourselves. Here, I wouldn’t be surprised if DeSales goes on and wins the whole thing. Like I said, it’s a different feeling this time.”
DeSales took leads twice in the match, only to have the Lakers respond with tying goals. Both of the Colts’ goals came on what Pierce said is a DeSales specialty, offensive rebounds off set pieces with 6’6” leading scorer Demba Jawo being the usual target.
However, he only figured in one of those goals, an assist on the second goal from teammate Reid Schulten. The other came from Tyler Mudd off a Trey McCoomer feed, both coming off loose balls in the first half.
Those leads were quickly erased both times as Canaan Bazzell scored off an Oscar Avila pass and Avila rammed home a Zak Stark free kick to send the match to the second half tied at 2-2.
It would come down to the shootout where Calloway only missed once in its five attempts with DeSales keeper Parker Collins saving Calloway’s first attempt. Laker keeper Landon Houk appeared to have given his team a huge save on a DeSales shot but he was ruled to have moved before the shot was taken, giving the Colts a retry, which they converted.
