HOPKINSVILLE — Murray High’s job was simple in Monday evening’s Kentucky All “A” Classic Section 1 Boys Soccer title match.
Win and head to Frankfort for a fourth straight All “A” State Tournament appearance and a chance to perhaps make a statement against some really tough competition. Forget that the Tigers had already handled Monday’s opponent — Region 2 winner University Heights Academy — once already this season by a wide margin. This was the match that counted.
And for the fourth straight year, Murray High was ready, taking an easy 7-1 win over the Blazers on their home field. The win moves the Tigers to 9-2, while UHA, who has been the Tigers’ opponent each of these last four year, dropped to 4-4-1.
“We had some business to take care of,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team has faced the Blazers in Hopkinsville twice in this four-year streak.
“And they’ve had some good players come through that program, but we had played them earlier in the year (a 6-0 win for the Tigers) and we had jumped them pretty good early. So, tonight, we decided to press them early.”
Murray High made sure that UHA’s home-field would not be an advantage on Monday. The Tigers scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes, with all three scores coming in rapid-fire succession.
Nate Wyatt found the UHA net for a goal 12 minutes into the match. Three minutes later, it was Max Rosa getting a goal of his own, followed by his second score only a minute later.
Those would be the only goals Murray High would score in the first half but they would not be the last. Kellen Crouch restarted the Tiger scoring machine with 23 minutes left in the match to send the lead to 4-0. Then, Wyatt scored for the second time about six minutes later for a 5-0 lead.
Then, after UHA broke up the shutout with a goal with 11 minutes left, the Tigers immediately answered with “Greyton” Price’s score about a minute later.
“It’s a good feeling,” Jared said, emphasizing how the All “A” state tourney is an annual goal. “I guarantee you it means a lot to our guys. These early-season things are different (than what comes at the end of the season) and it’s something that we can use to get better. I told them before the game tonight, it takes seven wins. Now, we need three, so we’re counting it down.”
