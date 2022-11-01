PARIS — A couple of thousand cross country runners from across the Commonwealth descended upon the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris on Friday and Saturday for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships. Calloway County and Murray High had both boys’ and girls’ teams qualify for the state meet.
Coach Jonathan Grooms’ Lakers competed on Friday afternoon in the KHSAA Class 2A State Cross Country Championship. Both Calloway squads finished among the top 15 teams in the team competition while Daniel Puckett, Landon McCartney, and Reese Settle all finished among the top 20 in the individual standings.
Puckett claimed ninth place in the event by covering the five-kilometer course in an outstanding time of 16:36.24. Puckett earned his third straight KHSAA All-State award for his showing. Riku Sugie from Thomas Nelson took the individual title in 15:38.43. Puckett gained some redemption after falling at the Region 1 Championship a week ago. The senior defeated long-time rival and back-to-back Region 1 champion Austin Cavanaugh (11th place) of Trigg County at the state meet.
Landon McCartney followed Puckett with an impressive showing in 16th place. Fellow senior Dominic Cashion came in 46th to close out a superb career for the Lakers. Ezra Foote finished in 118th while Cole Thomas rounded out the Calloway County scoring in 148th place. Nick Caldwell (209th) and Nathan Puckett (225th) also competed for the Lakers.
North Oldham had four runners finish in the top 25 to claim the team title with 75 points while Webster County banned the runner-up trophy with 115 points. The Lakers scored 304 points to claim ninth place in the 32-team field.
Settle ran a strong race to lead the Lady Lakers with a 13th-place showing in 20:16.35. Settle was the only Calloway County runner to crack the top 60 in the race and was awarded KHSAA All-State honors for her effort. Scott High’s Maddie Strong won the championship with a time of 18:41.98.
Sadie Lilly managed a 62nd-place finish in the field of 225 runners while Bella Norsworthy came in 93rd. Angie Emery secured a fourth top-100 finish for Calloway County in 99th. Mirielle Gupton closed out the scoring in 107th place. Vayla Carlisle finished right behind Gupton in 111th and Addison Jennings also competed for the Lady Lakers and nabbed 139th place.
Lexington Catholic placed four people in the top 12 en route to the team title with 64 points. Calloway County finished 13th in the field of 28 teams with 320 points.
The Murray High Tigers took to the rolling hills of the course located in the middle of horse country on Saturday morning for the KHSAA Class 1A State Cross Country Championship. Coach Emily Chipman watched while Guervenson Binfield-Smith led the boy’s team with a 21st-place finish in 17:10.25 and Jade Green paced the Lady Tigers in 26th place by covering the course in 21:08.3.
Binfield-Smith was followed by Steeven Binfield-Smith in 51st place while Luke Tompkins claimed a top 100 finish in 99th. Ben Cauley posted a 178th place showing and Owen Riddle rounded out the Murray High scoring in 225th. Chris Bloomdahl (230th) and Arnaldo Madrid (254th) also competed for the Tigers in the field of 279 harriers.
Dixon Ryan of St. Henry District won the individual title with a time of 16:03.83 to lead his team to the team championship with 53 points. St. Henry placed all five scorers in the top 25 to easily outdistance runner-up Villa Madonna’s 103 points. The Tigers finished 17th in the 36-team field with 471 points.
In girl’s action, Haley Schoenegge of Kentucky Country Day won the individual title in 19:00.03. Green’s 26th-place finish was just ahead of teammate Leah Jenkins who came in 30th. Sophia Spier crossed the line in 160th place while Meg Robinson closed out the scoring for the Lady Tigers with a 171st-place showing. Marlee Riddle (211th) and Macey Collier (238th) also ran for Chipman’s squad.
Beechwood won a close battle with Lexington Christian to seize the team title by a score of 65 to 76. The five scoring runners from both teams placed in the top 25 out of the 247 girls competing. Murray High’s 508 points secured 20th place out of 33 teams.
