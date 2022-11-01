PARIS — A couple of thousand cross country runners from across the Commonwealth descended upon the Bourbon County Cross Country Course in Paris on Friday and Saturday for the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships. Calloway County and Murray High had both boys’ and girls’ teams qualify for the state meet. 

Coach Jonathan Grooms’ Lakers competed on Friday afternoon in the KHSAA Class 2A State Cross Country Championship. Both Calloway squads finished among the top 15 teams in the team competition while Daniel Puckett, Landon McCartney, and Reese Settle all finished among the top 20 in the individual standings.