LEXINGTON — Forget that Murray High’s Kyra Jones had her first visit to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Tennis Championships that ended after only one match on Tuesday morning.
In the end, her match with Region 1 champion Sophie Hollowell of McCracken County at the UK Boone/Downing Tennis Complex did not matter all that much. Sure, it was unfortunate that she drew someone from only 45 minutes to the north for a match almost five hours away.
Only one thing mattered ... she was there.
“It was really cool. When I first got there (and saw how many people were present), I kind of felt like I was at the beach or something. Yeah, I was going to play tennis while on a vacation,” said Jones, hours after her 6-0, 6-0 loss to Hollowell. “I’ve got to admit that I wasn’t expecting the seating to be like it was, with bleachers basically surrounding the courts. Everybody was so close.
“I was just really grateful that I got to state (becoming the first Lady Tiger since Emily Kinsey in 2019 to qualify for state and the first Lady Tiger since older sister Kennedy — 2016-17 — to play in the event). As I walked off the court, I wasn’t real upset, not nearly as upset as I would’ve been if it had happened at regionals (a few weeks ago in Lone Oak, where she advanced to the semifinals). Then again, I wasn’t really looking at this as part of my high school career. I saw that ending at regionals.
“This? This was more like playing club (soccer) in the summer, separate from high school ball.”
Hollowell is another in the long, long line of high-caliber girls players that have been produced under the guidance of longtime Lone Oak/McCracken County coach Larry Heflin, who retired last fall at McCracken but still assists with that program. Tuesday was the first time this season she and Jones have met in a match.
And while the final score indicates that Hollowell pretty much dominated, Jones was not exactly easy to handle. Several games went to deuce as Jones won at least a point in every game.
That Jones fought hard is no surprise. That was all she did during the week of the regional, where she was seeded fourth but did not have a single match that could be considered easy.
She had to tame another horse from the Heflin stable in her fist match, a grueling 6-3, 6-4 win over McCracken’s Mary Claire Kemp. Many observers believed that Jones’ draw of Kemp was the toughest for a first match of the seeded players at Lone Oak.
It only got harder in Round 2 as a very tough opponent in Paducah Tilghman’s Alex Anderson seemed too much, winning the first set by a 6-2 score and having built a 5-2 lead in the second set.
Then, in the midst of this pressure, Jones had something pop into her head. It was a song and it would not go away, which she is now glad was the case.
It was music superstar Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer.” Whatever it was about this tune seemed to bring calm to the moment.
“I don’t know what it was about it, but, for some reason, that just seemed to calm me down,” Jones said.
It worked.
Jones, despite battling both back issues and blisters on her heels, came roaring back. Murray High Head Coach Denise Whitaker remembered back to that match on Tuesday.
“When it got to four-five, the Tilghman girl actually had match point on her,”Whitaker said. “It was 40-30 and Kyra won the next three points in a row to make it five-five. I mean, to think she was facing match point and came all the way back to go to state. It was just awesome.
“In that match, she just kept on fighting. The Graves County coach now calls her the tennis warrior for our region (after the final regular season match more than a week before the regional, Murray High trainer Lance Harper had Jones not play any tennis in order for her back to heal) and he said that he’s going to use her forever as the example to his players of how they need to keep fighting.”
Kennedy was there Tuesday, as were their parents, Darren and Danette, as Kennedy had taken the role of chauffeur Monday for the venture from Murray. Kyra had participated in Murray High’s commencement exercises on Sunday and she and her parents had also been heavily involved in the class’ Project Graduation festivities, which amounts to an all-night party. With Tuesday’s match set for 7 a.m. Central, arrival in Lexington by Monday afternoon was necessary for Kyra to have any practice time at UK.
Whitaker said Darren and Danette’s presence fell in line with how they have performed their tennis parent roles the past 12 years. She said they have always been available, which is why they received the Parents Lifetime Achievement Award at last week’s tennis banquet.
“They’re just huge supporters. You name it, from driving team members to matches, to bringing coolers and sandwiches, putting out tennis numbers ... absolutely anything I needed, they were there always supporting and helping out any way they could,” said Whitaker, who said she is resigning her positions as both tennis and golf coach at Murray High, after assuming those roles following the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
