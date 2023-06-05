LEXINGTON — At first glance, one might have perceived Calloway County’s performance in Friday’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Class 2A Track and Field Championship to have not been very strong.
For starters, state superpower Paducah Tilghman, who Calloway had beaten badly on the girls’ side several days earlier in the Region 1 meet at Murray and tied on the boys’ side, beat Calloway on both sides Friday. The Lady Lakers finished 16th, while the Lakers registered only one point.
So why was Calloway Head Coach Mike Wicker feeling very encouraged about what he saw at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex? Peel back the layers and it becomes obvious.
“Well, we got three school records and had nine different kids come home with medals, which is the most we’ve ever had at state, and we scored more points than we were projected to score before the meet,” Wicker said, focusing on the Lady Lakers. “We finished 16th and we were hoping for a top 10, but the truth is we were not projected to be in the top 20.
“On paper, you look at how we’ve been all season and you’re probably asking, ‘My gosh! What happened (especially with Tilghman)?’ Well, what happened is Tilghman is really good in the sprint relays and finishes high in several of those; I think they had a second in one relay and a third in another, where we’re built to score in a lot of different events and that’s what we did (Friday). We actually brought more medals home than they did.”
The charge was led by a newcomer this season, freshman Jaidan Koch, who has been a huge surprise in the girls 800-meter dash, a grueling event that is as much about endurance as speed. Koch broke her own school record in finishing a very strong second Friday, outlasting a bunched field for the silver medal in a time of 2:22.61.
“And the girl who beat her (Caroline Beiting of Lexington Catholic) set a new state record (2:14.61),” Wicker said, going back to Thursday night when he and Koch were talking about what was to come on Friday. “She, flat out, told me, ‘I want to win,’ and I thought pretty hard about that (he had seen Beiting’s qualifying time and knew it would be tough to beat). So, I told her, ‘You’ve got to run that first lap and see where she is, then determine what you need to do.’”
Wicker said it was obvious everyone else was running for second very quickly as Beiting had opened a large lead. With a gold medal out of the question, now the other half of the Thursday night talk came into play.
“(Without mentioning Beiting) I told her, ‘Look, there’s going to be a bunch of runners that you’re going to be fighting with for position at the end of the race,’ and there was,” he recalled. “There were about four or five of them, and you saw what she did. She had broken (current Murray State runner) Ainsley Smith’s record in the 800 that I didn’t think would be broken in the regionals, and she did it again.”
Smith was in Lexington Friday and had a seat to watch another of her school records fall by the wayside. The 4x400-meter team of younger sister Brooklyn, a sophomore, eighth grader Ashley Emery, sophomore Lexi McClure and junior Olivia Miles finished eighth in a time of 4:17.63, which still was enough to earn a medal (which goes to the top eight finishers in each event).
The final school record was reserved for junior Reese Settle, who finished eighth in a time of 5:31.20.
“I think Reese was the most excited of all of the ones that went up there. Last year, was a bit of an eye-opening experience for her,” Wicker said of Settle, who did her best to prepare Lady Lakers who had never been to this spectacle for the atmosphere they would face. “She was telling everybody, “Look! This is a different animal from the cross-country state meet. Everybody is good up there. It’s not like a team that’s got some good runners and some bad runners. They’re all good.’
“She was very excited to have podiumed this year.”
Sophomore Alec Rodgers finished sixth in the high jump on a day Wicker said she was not at her best. She was only able to clear 5 feet and he said he could tell early that Friday might bring a struggle.
However, he said the presence of Calloway high jump coach Cade Mize and seven-time Lady Lakers state champion and former Arizona star Lily Lowe was a big help in guiding Rodgers through the tough moments.
Speaking of tough moments, senior Daniel Puckett encountered one in the boys 800. Wicker said the Freed Hardeman signee took a big spill early in the race, dashing his chances for a second medal in his final state meet as a Laker. He had taken a respectable eighth, earning his first and only state outdoor medal, earlier in the mile.
“He was primed to score again in the 800,” Wicker said. “He had run a 58, 59 (seconds) first quarter of the race, which is where we wanted him, and a new school record was in sight. About 350 meters in, though, he got tripped up and literally did a somersault on the track. I mean, his shoulders hit the track and he rolled over, but he got right back up and still finished 18th. Once you do that, though, it’s over. Track rash is pretty tough to run on, plus your momentum is taken from you.
“I mean, here it is, all of the drama of this being your senior year and you get somersaulted. But he was tickled to have finally gotten on the podium.”
Other noteworthy performances for the boys came from junior hurdler Joessiah James, whose first state meet resulted in a respectable 12th in the 300 hurdles as he missed the top eight by only four-tenths of a second. Sophomore Buxton Harrison was 13th in his state debut in the boys’ pole vault but missed out on a medal because of a tie-breaker. The 4x100 team of Price Aycock, Joey Goucher, John Durham and Logan Smith ended 12th, missing a medal by a half-second.
On the girls’ side, the 4x200 relay team of Najeria Smith, McClure, Miles and Niya Thomas earned eighth place and a medal. Distance runner Sayde Lilly, a freshman also making her first appearance in a state meet, was 11th in both the mile and 3200. Only an eighth grader, Angie Emery finished 12th in the girls 300 hurdles and missed a medal by about a second. The 4x100 team of Olivia Anderson, McClure, Miles and Thomas was 12th and missed a medal by a little more than a half-second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.