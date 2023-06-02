LEXINGTON — Calloway County appears poised to make a lot of waves today in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Class 2A Track and Field Championship on the University of Kentucky campus.
This is particularly true on the girls’ side, where the two-time defending Region 1 champions have athletes ready to compete in several events and could make a run at cracking the upper portion of the team leaderboard. On the boys’ side, the newly-crowned Region 1 co-champions, who tied with state superpower Paducah Tilghman more than a week ago at Jack D. Rose Stadium, are hoping for some big individual showings.
However, there is only one thing that matters to eighth-year Head Coach Mike Wicker.
“I’ve told the kids that, yes, we want to get on the podium and, yes, we want to medal in a lot of events. Yes, we want school records but, at the end of the day, we just want to be at our best,” Wicker said on Wednesday, ahead of the team heading to Lexington on Thursday. “Look, if our best is 10th place, and that very well could happen because everybody else in the state is getting up to (personal records ... “PRs”) as well. But if we do our best, we, as coaches, will be happy at the end of the day.”
Wicker said he loves what he has seen from his athletes since the regional meet when it comes to how they have performed in practices. He said their intensity level has been quite high.
“That tells me they’re excited and they want to do well,” he said of how the team practiced through last Friday, then was given a program to follow over the Memorial Day weekend. However, that obviously was not enough for some of the athletes. “I actually had three of my girls show up on Monday because they wanted to actually work out on the track because of their relays. So I came out here and helped them out.
“You know, these kids are an expression of my coaching staff, not just me, but all of our coaches, and we’re excited about this. Well, the kids see that and (asking for extra time on the track) is where that comes from and, yes, they want to do well for themselves, but they see what (the coaches) out in and they want to do well for us too.”
Relays could be quite profitable for the Lady Lakers. They are ranked in the top eight of two of them — 4x200 (Nygeria Smith, Lexi McClure, Olivia Miles and Niya Thomas) and 4x400 (Angie Emery, Brooklyn Smith, McClure and Miles). The 4x800 could also be one to watch with Finley Lencki, Sadie Lilly and stalwarts Jaidan Koch and Reese Settle, who both could do damage in other races, Koch in the 800 and Settle in the mile.
Koch has become an interesting story as this is her first year to run track. However, Wicker said he could tell early in the season that she had strong potential in the 800, which consists of two full laps around the track.
“She was on my wish list,” Wicker said of how he could say her potential while playing guard for the Lady Lakers basketball team. “I knew she was an athlete but it was obvious she wasn’t a 100 type. She actually brought up the 800 and, in our first meet, on a frigid night in March, she goes out and absolutely kills it.”
Hurdler Joessiah Reyes has had the same kind of surprising season as Koch on the boys’ side. He has now become a threat in both the 110-meter and 300 hurdles, having won the region title in both this year.
“Joessiah came out last year (as a sophomore) and he wasn’t bad but you could tell he needed some work. But we knew he had potential,” Wicker said of Reyes, who became the Lakers’ main weapon in the hurdles when junior Tate Weatherly went down with an injury late in the season. “He came out of nowhere and has really worked hard. Assuming Tate is healthy next year in the 110s, I’d look for us to go one-two in every hurdle race next year, and that’s a big start to any meet.”
This will also be the final state meet for the one Wicker has called the emotional leader of the team, senior middle distance/distance man Daniel Puckett. He will look to add state outdoor titles in the 800 and 3200 to his 800 indoor championship he earned in the winter. He also could have helped with the 4x800 relay and mile runs but Wicker said Puckett is being limited to only the two events.
“It wears you out (to go four), especially when you’re talking about doing both the 3200 and 800,” Wicker said after the regional. “So you want to give him the best chance and that’s why we only want him doing two.
“You don’t want to burn him out.”
Alec Rodgers (fifth in the high jump), and Sayde Lowe (eighth in the pole vault) both scored points last year at state and are expected to repeat that feat, possibly with better finishes. Emma Martin has a chance to do the same in the triple jump and a trio of eighth graders — Keaton Tynes, Briley Barrow and Gabby Yocum — could all find the top 10 in the shot put and discus.
