LEXINGTON  — Calloway County appears poised to make a lot of waves today in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Class 2A Track and Field Championship on the University of Kentucky campus.

This is particularly true on the girls’ side, where the two-time defending Region 1 champions have athletes ready to compete in several events and could make a run at cracking the upper portion of the team leaderboard. On the boys’ side, the newly-crowned Region 1 co-champions, who tied with state superpower Paducah Tilghman more than a week ago at Jack D. Rose Stadium, are hoping for some big individual showings.

