LEXINGTON The Murray High School track and field teams entered the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex with high hopes on June 1 to compete in the 2023 KHSAA Class 1A State Track and Field Championship. Coach Krysten Sebby’s Tigers and Lady Tigers exceeded all expectations as both teams claimed a spot among Kentucky’s top 10 and Layla Green captured an individual state championship in the 100-meter hurdles. 

Sebby was all over the complex as she offered last-minute coaching advice and exhorted her charges to push themselves one final time in the 2023 season. The hard work and dedication of the relatively young Murray High squads paid off with 12 medal-winning performances and a pair of broken school records.  

