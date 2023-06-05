LEXINGTON — The Murray High School track and field teams entered the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex with high hopes on June 1 to compete in the 2023 KHSAA Class 1A State Track and Field Championship. Coach Krysten Sebby’s Tigers and Lady Tigers exceeded all expectations as both teams claimed a spot among Kentucky’s top 10 and Layla Green captured an individual state championship in the 100-meter hurdles.
Sebby was all over the complex as she offered last-minute coaching advice and exhorted her charges to push themselves one final time in the 2023 season. The hard work and dedication of the relatively young Murray High squads paid off with 12 medal-winning performances and a pair of broken school records.
“I am very proud of how both teams competed,” Sebby said after the competition. “For about half of our state roster, this was their first time at state. Our girl’s 4x800 ended up placing higher than they ranked going in, and that was very special since two out of the four girls have been on this relay the past three years. Layla Green broke her own school record again in the 100-meter hurdles and is the new State Champion. Then our eighth grader, Guervenson Binfield-Smith’s performance in the 800 was special, as well. He took Runner-up with a time of 1:58.46 and broke a Murray High record that was set in 1983. Another Runner-up we had was sophomore, Cooper Cunningham. This is his first year participating in track and he took second in the pole vault with a vault of 12 feet 6 inches.”
Layla Green led the Murray High girls with two individual medals and medal in the 4x200-meter relay. The freshman finished second in the 300-meter hurdles and the 4x200 team also ascended to the runner-up spot on the podium.
Canyon Bourque, Kaydence Kindle, and Kendyll English joined forces with Green to earn second in the 4x200 relay before English placed 17th in the individual 200-meter dash. The trio also teamed up with Madyson Martin to earn a medal with an eighth-place showing in the 4x100-meter relay. Kindle came in 20th in the individual 100-meter dash before claiming another medal with a fifth-place showing in the high jump.
Hannah Elmore, Allie Vonnahme, Leah Jenkins, and Jade Green surged to an unexpected medal by placing fourth in the 4x800-meter relay. Jade Green also earned a medal in the 3200-meter run with a seventh-place finish. A 13th-place showing in the 1600-meter run capped off Jade Green’s busy day. Jenkins tacked on a 15th-place finish in the individual 800-meter run.
Flora Fallwell seized the final medal of the day for the Lady Tigers by placing seventh in the pole vault while Isabelle Bourne came in 13th in the triple jump. Bourne also teamed up with Tatum Faulkner, Hannah Elmore, and Jenkins for a 13th-place showing in the 4x400-meter relay.
The Murray High girls finished sixth in the team standings. Sebby’s team was edged out by Louisville Collegiate for a spot in the top five. Beechwood claimed the team title followed by runner-up Bishop Brossart. Lexington Christian placed third and Walden High School came in fourth. Louisville Collegiate scored 40 points for fifth place while the Lady Tigers finished with 39.5 points.
Cooper Cunningham and Guervenson Binfield-Smith’s runner-up finishes led the young Murray High boys’ team to a ninth-place finish in the team standings. Walton Verona captured the team championship over second-place Louisville Collegiate. Bishop Brossart came in third with St. Henry, and University Heights rounding out the top five.
Binfield-Smith capped off his season by powering his way down the home stretch to break a 40-year-old school record on his way to finishing second in the 800. The precocious eighth-grader also teamed up with Luke Tompkins, Kellen Crouch, and Aiden Armstrong to place 12th in the 4x800 relay.
Cunningham earned his runner-up spot in the pole vault while his teammate Max Rosa also earned a medal in the event with a fifth-place showing. Acey Stricklin soared to a medal in the high jump by placing fifth in the state.
Kamden Hudspeth, Cortino Allen, Kainoa Olive, and Christian Seavers earned Murray High’s final medal. The quartet finished fifth in the 4x100 relay. Preston Key joined Hudspeth, Allen, and Seavers to earn ninth place in the 4x200.
Key added on another ninth-place finish in the 400-meter dash and a 20th-place showing in the triple jump. Wyatt Buffington finished 10th in the discus to round out the Murray High competitors.
Sebby was obviously thrilled with her young squads and already has an eye on the possibilities for next season.
“We only graduated a couple of athletes this year,” Sebby said. “So, with what we return it is hard not to be excited about for the future!”
