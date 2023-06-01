LEXINGTON Coach Krysten Sebby and her Murray High Tigers track and field teams travel to Lexington Thursday for the KHSAA Class 1A State Track and Field Championship. Murray High will have 24 student-athletes competing for a state championship in 17 individual events and seven relays at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Outdoor Complex. 

Layla Green is only a freshman but gives Sebby’s squad its best chance to win a state championship. Green enters the meet as the prohibitive favorite to win the 300-meter hurdles and is the two seed in the 100-meter hurdles. Competitors from Murray High are favored to secure a medal by finishing in the top right in 12 other events giving Sebby a deep pool of potential point scorers at the championships. 

