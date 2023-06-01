LEXINGTON — Coach Krysten Sebby and her Murray High Tigers track and field teams travel to Lexington Thursday for the KHSAA Class 1A State Track and Field Championship. Murray High will have 24 student-athletes competing for a state championship in 17 individual events and seven relays at the University of Kentucky Track and Field Outdoor Complex.
Layla Green is only a freshman but gives Sebby’s squad its best chance to win a state championship. Green enters the meet as the prohibitive favorite to win the 300-meter hurdles and is the two seed in the 100-meter hurdles. Competitors from Murray High are favored to secure a medal by finishing in the top right in 12 other events giving Sebby a deep pool of potential point scorers at the championships.
Sebby knows that an athlete being seeded high enough to medal and actually having a medal placed around their neck at the state championship meet are two completely different things.
“I think myself and the other coaches are ready and excited for our athletes,” Sebby said. “They all have the potential to do some big things Thursday and bring home some medals. They just have to go out there and take care of business.”
The Lady Tigers have a chance to put up a solid point total as the team qualified competitors in 15 of the 18 events contested at the state championship. The Class 1A Region 1 champions have eight entries seeded in medal position with several others in serious contention to make the podium.
In addition to her high seeds in the hurdles, Layla Green is favored to medal as the five seed in the long jump and as part of the fifth-seeded 4x200-meter relay team. Eighth-grader Kaydence Kindle won the long jump at the middle school state championship last week and is now the four seed in the event at the high school championship.
Kindle joins Layla Green, Kendyll English, and Canyon Bourque on the fifth-seeded 4x200 relay team. English will also be vying for the 200-meter dash crown. Bourque, Kindle, and English will team up with Madyson Martin as the eighth seed in the 4x100-meter relay while Kindle will also compete in the individual 100-meter dash and the high jump.
Jade Green will have a chance for a medal in the long-distance races for Murray High. She enters as the right seed in the 1600-meter run and the 12 seed in the 3200-meter run.
Allie Vonnahme, Hannah Elmore, and Leah Jenkins will join forces with Jade Green as the seven seed in the 4x800-meter relay. Jenkins is a medal hopeful in the individual 800-meter run while also competing as part is the 4x400-meter relay team.
Elmore, Tatum Faulkner, and Isabelle Bourne join Jenkins on the 4x400 team. Bourne will take on the field in the triple jump. Flora Fallwell enters as the 10 seed but hopes to score a medal finish in the pole vault.
The Murray High boy’s best medal hopes may hinge on the field events. The highest-seeded Tigers are competing in the pole vault and discus but a couple of relay teams and a pair of individuals on the track have the potential to reach the podium as well.
Cooper Cunningham and Max Rosa come in as the three-seed and six-seed, respectively, in the pole vault while fifth-seeded Wyatt Buffington is a potential medalist in the discus. Eighth-seeded Acey Stricklin hopes to medal in the high jump and Preston Key will contend in the triple jump.
Key will also have a chance to earn a medal in the 400-meter dash and as a member of the seven-seeded 4x200 relay team. Cortino Allen, Kamden Hudspeth and Christian Seavers join Key in the pursuit of a medal in the 4x200. Kainoa Olive will team up with Hudspeth, Allen and Seavers for a medal push as the nine seed in the 4x100 relay.
Guervenson Binfield-Smith is just an eighth-grader but already has one medal in the 800 after finishing eighth in the 2022 state championship. Binfield-Smith enters as the seven seed in the individual 800 while also anchoring the 4x800 relay team. Luke Tompkins, Kellen Crouch, and Aiden Armstrong will team up with Binfield-Smith in the 4x800.
The action begins promptly at 9 a.m. today at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Complex. All tickets will be sold online via GoFan, the KHSAA’s official digital ticket vendor. General admission ticket prices with no re-entry privileges are $13, while general admission ticket prices with re-entry privileges are $16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.