MURRAY — The Calloway County track and field teams will travel to the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Facility for the KHSAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championship on Friday.
Head Coach Mike Wicker’s squads will have a large contingent in Lexington competing for a state title.
Calloway boasts a pair of top-three seeds in individual events and several others that have a chance to score points. The Lady Lakers had 17 individuals qualify to compete in 15 events, while the Calloway boys qualified 12 athletes in 13 events. Wicker believes that both of his teams have a great chance to score points in individual events and the relays.
“The girls team had a great day at (the Class 2A Region 1 Meet in Paducah) by qualifying athletes in 16 of the 18 events being contested at the state meet,” Wicker said. “We expect everyone to compete well at the state meet. On the sprints side, I expect McKenzie Davis to carry a big load as she will most likely be in the “hot” heats in both of her individual races (100 and 200-meter dash) with a great chance to be top five in both. She also anchors both the 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams. The boys team also qualified several athletes for the state meet. We will be competing in 10 different events at the state meet. The boys should be strong in both hurdle races with Tate Weatherly being ranked in the top six in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle races. We expect both teams to score well in the team race with opportunities to produce multiple all-state performances.”
Davis is the No. 3 seed in the 100 and will be joined by McKenzie Love, Avery Poston and Jaycee Crouch in the 4x100. Love, Poston and Davis will team up with Olivia Miles in the 4x200 before tackling the individual 200. Miles will also compete in the 400, high jump and the 400-meter relay with Brooklyn Smith, Olivia Anderson and Sydney Naber.
Naber also qualified in the 110 hurdles.
Reese Settle qualified in the 1600 and 800 races. Settle will also team up with Addison Jennings, Bella Swain and Finley Lencki in the 4x800 relay. Swain will represent Calloway in the 3200.
Lydia Bell and Emily Brunn will vie for the shot put and discuss titles respectively. Love will try to leap her way onto the podium in the long jump, while Alex Rodgers will compete in the high jump. Sayde Lowe and Eowyn Gesler advanced to the state meet in the pole vault.
Weatherly headlines the boys squad as the No. 3 seed in the 110 hurdles and has a great chance to finish near the top of the 300 hurdles. Weatherly will be joined by Gabriel Carson, Joey Goucher and Sam Chapman in the 4x200 relay. Carson, Chapman and Weatherly will then team up with John Durham to challenge in the 4x100. Chapman will then join forces with Price Aycock, Dominic Cashion and Cohen McCartney in the 4x400. McCartney and Cashion qualified in the individual 400 and 800 respectively.
Cashion, Landon McCartney and Ezra Foote will team up with anchor Daniel Puckett to form a 4x800 team that could vie for a spot on the podium. Puckett will also challenge for medal honors in the 1600 and 3200. Luke Cullop qualified in the discus, while Carson and Corban Henshaw made the cut in the long jump and pole vault respectively.
The Calloway teams will begin competition at 10 a.m. Friday.
