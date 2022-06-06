LEXINGTON —The Calloway County girls and boys track and field teams traveled to Lexington for the KHSAA Class 2A State Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Head Coach Mike Wicker’s squads had some good moments, but struggled to shake off the rust of a three-week layoff following their regional championship back on May 14.
McKenzie Davis helped earn three of the Lady Lakers’ five medal-winning performances for ending in the top eight places. Davis finished seventh in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, while also anchoring the seventh-place 4x100 relay team. Davis broke a 37-year-old school record in the 200. Davis joined forces with McKenzie Love, Avery Poston and Jaycee Crouch in the 4x100 before Davis, Love and Poston teamed up with Olivia Miles for a 10th place showing in the 4x200.
Miles came in 20th in the 400 before garnering another 20th place finish in the 4x400 relay with Brooklyn Smith, Olivia Anderson and Sydney Naber. Naber also took 20th in the 100 hurdles.
Reese Settle finished 17th in the 1600 and 18th in the 800, while Bella Swain was 21st in the 3200. Settle and Swain also teamed up with Addison Jennings and Finley Lencki for a 14th place showing in the 4x800-meter relay.
Alec Rodgers grabbed the highest finish for any Calloway athlete with a fifth in the high jump. Sayde Lowe was eighth place in the pole vault. Love finished 19th in the long jump, while Emily Brunn and Lydia Bell each was 23rd in the discus and shot put, respectively.
The Lady Lakers finished 24th in the team standings. Mercer County won the Class 2A state championship with a score of 81.5 points.
In boys action, the Lakers failed to score in a single event as the layoff seemed to affect them. Wicker’s squad finished an otherwise successful season on a down note as Mercer County secured the team title with 94 points.
Tate Weatherly entered the championship as one of the favorites in the 110-and 300 hurdles. Weatherly managed the Lakers’ best finish of the day with 10th in the 110 hurdles and crashed into the second to last barrier in the 300 hurdles. He was near the front of the pack when he went down.
Dominic Cashion, Ezra Foote, Landon McCartney and Daniel Puckett were 11th in the 4x800. Cashion claimed 20th in the individual 800 and teamed with Price Aycock, Sam Chapman and Cohen McCartney in the 4x400 to finish 18th. Cohen managed 19th in the individual 400. Puckett was 12th in the 3200.
Gabriel Carson and John Durham joined Chapman and Weatherly to take 14th in the 4x100. Carson, Chapman and Weatherly teamed with Joey Goucher for 21st in the 4x200. Carson claimed 15th in the long jump and Luke Cullop ended 18th in the discus.
Wicker knows his team’s tough day was not due to a lack of effort.
“I was happy with the effort of both of my teams,” Wicker said. “The girls team was able to make the podium in five different events. McKenzie Davis led the way as she has all year with three podium finishes and broke a school record in the 200. The boys team struggled from the start and just never got untracked. I was proud of the effort from all of my athletes and the fact they kept fighting even when things weren’t going their way. We’ve had a great season with a great group of athletes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.