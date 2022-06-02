MURRAY — The Murray High track and field teams will be in Lexington today for the KHSAA Class A State Track and Field Championship.
Head Coach Krysten Sebby’s Murray High squads will feature 11 girls competing in 14 events and 14 boys vying for a state title in 12 different events at the University of Kentucky Outdoor Track and Field Facility.
The Tigers’ contingent for the state meet will feature the No. 1 seed in three different events and top-three seeds in five others. The Murray High boys and girls teams in the 4x200-meter relay are favored to claim state championships, while the boys also earned the top seed in the 4x100.
In girls’ action, the Lady Tigers gained a three seed in the 4x100, long jump and high jump, as well as a two seed in the discus. The boys will have the three seed in the pole vault to go along with their favored relay teams.
The Lady Tigers will be led by four seniors as Hollis Bourque, Kynzlee Fox, Farris Howard and Jade Oakley will all conclude their time at Murray High in the state championship meet. Joining the seniors will be a youth movement that includes a seventh-grader, an eighth-grader, three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior.
The 4x200 team of Hollis Bourque, Canyon Bourque, Jenna Turley and Kaydence Kindle enters the meet as the favorite to win a state title. The foursome will then turn its attention to the 4x100. Hollis Bourque will also compete in the 100 and 200-meter dash events.
Seventh-grader Layla Green qualified to represent Murray High in the 100 and 300 hurdles, as well as the long jump, but cannot compete due to a scheduling conflict. Kindle, another seventh-grader, will compete in the long jump and high jump for the Lady Tigers, while eighth-grader Jade Green was an automatic qualifier in the 3200.
Jade Green will be joined by Allie Vonnahme, Tatum Faulkner and Leah Jenkins in the 4x800 and Jenkins will compete in the individual 800. Fox will vie for the pole vault title and Oakley will close out her decorated career in the shot put and discus.
The Murray High boys team features eight seniors. Caleb Cauley, Luke Cross, Mason Grant, Keaton McCoy, Will Mitchum, Chase Renick, Rowdy Sokolowski and Cameron Youngblood will all wrap up their Murray High athletic careers competing for a state championship.
Cross and Renick will join forces with Jimmy Kjellberg and Luke Tompkins for the 4x800. McCoy will then vie for the 110 hurdle crown, followed with performances in the 300 hurdles and 4x400. Cauley, Kjellberg and Guervenson Binfield-Smith will team up with McCoy in the 4x400.
Binfield-Smith, a seventh-grader, will also compete in the individual 800. Sokolowski and Youngblood will form the top duo in the state in the pole vault, while Mitchum will toss the discus.
The Tigers will be well represented in the sprints. Grant and Xavier Biggers qualified as individuals in the 100 and 200 respectively. The pair of sprinters will also team up with Kainoa Olive and Christian Seavers as the overall No. 1-seeded 4x100 and 4x200 teams.
Performing on the big stage should not be a problem for either Murray High team. Sebby has the luxury of having several athletes with state championship experience. Biggers, Cauley, Cross, McCoy, Seavers, Sokolowski and Youngblood have all been there before for the boys team. Hollis Bourque, Farris Howard, Leah Jenkins and Allie Vonnahme bring state championship experience to the girls team.
“We have a good mix of younger and senior athletes competing (today) which is awesome for the program,” Sebby said. “I’m very excited and anxious for both the girls and boys 4x100 & 4x200’s along with, being excited for our seniors to do something special for themselves at their last state championship.”
The Tigers will begin competition at 9 a.m. today.
