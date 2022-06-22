MURRAY — Calloway County High School’s Clay Crushers trap-shooting team missed state team and individual championships earlier this month by the closest of margins — one target each.
However, while getting that close to the top of the mountain at the Kentucky State High School Clay Target League State Tournament in Berea has to be painful, it serves as a sharp reminder to the rest of the Bluegrass State’s shooters that this program is indeed among the best. It also gives the Clay Crushers motivation to keep working.
“That just shows the level that we can reach when (the shooters) have their minds focused and they’re trying to do their best. They’re capable of this and we didn’t really have anybody that got down on themselves or anything,” said Calloway coach Vernon Anderson, who has had shooters come close to winning the individual title in past years, but not this close. “There’s that old saying that every shot counts? That had to come from shooting sports because, so often, one target is the difference.
“We’ve got several of our kids really starting to get into this and wanting to get to that really good level. They’re wanting to shoot in (American Trapshooting Association) shoots and compete with other shooters, so there’s no telling how many 99 or even 100-level shooters we’ll have on this team next year.
The state tourney was hosted on June 11 at the Central Kentucky Gun Club in Berea. In the team competition, the Clay Crushers’ total of 479 targets being successfully shot out of a possible 500 was one made shot behind state powerhouses Jessamine County and McCracken County. Jessamine emerged with the title via a tie breaker. Calloway’s total was produced from its top five competitors — Cody Smith 99 (out of 100 targets), Jonathan Kough 97, Fulton Manning 96, Tyler Ward 94 and Dylan Barger 93.
Smith’s 99 put him in a five-way tie for the individual title, but, like McCracken in the team competition, he too fell victim to a tie breaker.
“At first, we thought he had won,” Anderson said. “Then, some (shooter) on the last squad of the day came in with another 99, after the award ceremony had started and he had missed his shot earlier than Cody had (his 50th and final shot of his first round) and whoever misses earliest, ends up with the win, so Cody ended up second.
“Cody is just an absolute trapshot. He is under control and shooting is all about saying under control mentally. You have your process about mounting your gun, getting your eyes ready, your brain ready, you know where the gun is going to shoot, then you’ve got to see the target and lock on it. If you do that, you’ll break the target, but all kinds of things can happen to mess it up. Well, he doesn’t mess it up that often.”
Calloway’s top five shooters all finished within the top 35 individuals with Barger ending in 33rd. However, there was more than Calloway finishing so close to the elusive state titles to excite Anderson.
“We had two that broke 25 (as in a perfect 25-of-25 targets) for the first time ever (at state),” he said of the trick turned by Luke Murdoch and William Joiner. Three others broke 24-of-25 for the first time.”We really had a good tournament and the kids had a good time and they did their best, and our parents had a great time. It was a great experience for everybody.”
Calloway had 24 shooters participate in the state tourney, which is twice the amount from previous years. That meant that the Clay Crushers were hard to miss in their new Carolina blue, red and white shooting jerseys that apparently attracted a lot of attention.
“It was absolutely beyond words to see that many up there,” Anderson said, noting how coach Tracy Manning spent a lot of the day fielding questions from other coaches and parents about the jerseys.
Coaches are Anderson, Manning and Kenny Wyatt. Shooters who qualified for this year’s state tourney were: Cody Smith; Dylan Barger; Fulton Manning; Jonathan Joiner; Tyler Ward; Ryan Dewitt; Jonathan Kough; Stephen Newton II; Riley Veazey; George Tudor; Jamison Adams; Luke Murdoch; Logan Crick; Aiden Edwards; Trace Johnson; William Joiner; Andie Veazey; Luke Johnson; Cooper Housden; Ulysses Henry; Caedmon Hanes; Bryson Barger; Bryce Harmon; and Memphis Bray.
