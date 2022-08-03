HOPKINSVILLE – A torrid start to the 2022 high school golf season continued on Monday as boys players participated in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club Invitational.
The girls’ side of the event was played Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
HOPKINSVILLE – A torrid start to the 2022 high school golf season continued on Monday as boys players participated in the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club Invitational.
The girls’ side of the event was played Tuesday.
On Monday, Murray High and Calloway County players competed in their fourth available event in six days.
Calloway’s Micah Koenecke recorded the best 18-hole score of the day between those teams as she shot a 79. Murray High’s Tucker Blane led his team with a score of 85, while Calloway’s Aidan Poston had an 86.
Murray High’s team score of 372 was good for a 15th-place tie with Hopkinsville representative University Heights Academy. McCracken County won the team title with a 304, closely followed by fellow Paducah representative St. Mary with a 310.
Along with Blane, Reed Jarvis had a 94 for Murray High, followed by a 95 for Ian Dahncke and a 97 for Grant Whitaker.
The girls tournament results were not known as of press time Tuesday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.